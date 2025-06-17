Hillary Clinton's Attempt to Slam Trump Over Army Parade Backfires: 'You Really Should Sit This One Out'

There are very few things that the left and right can agree upon right now. One of them: We never need to hear from Hillary Rodham Clinton again.

This is doubly true when it’s on social media, triply so when it involves the military.

As for the social media part, perhaps you remember this little ditty from Oct. 26, 2016, when her Twitter account wished a “[h]appy birthday to this future president.”

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

Of all the smug moments emblematic of Hillary’s 2016 electoral failure, perhaps the only one that sticks out more is the so-called “basket of deplorables” remark. That one was delivered during a stump speech, something few Democrats are dumb enough to call upon Clinton to do these days.

She can still use social media, though — and now that she’s able to limit the replies, she doesn’t get stuff like this:

This tweet continues to age like fine wine. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 26, 2021

Naturally, that doesn’t mean that won’t be redolent of hypocrisy, either. And, as for the military part, she got reminded of why she shouldn’t opine in that arena when she decided to go onto social media to support the “No Kings” movement and decry the U.S. Army birthday celebration in Washington, D.C.

“Compare and contrast scenes from yesterday in America,” she said in a Sunday morning X post.

“On the one hand, Trump’s low-energy Dear Leader parade (that cost you $45 million),” she wrote.

“On the other, millions of people across the country gathering peacefully to say: Here, we have no kings.”

Compare and contrast scenes from yesterday in America. On the one hand, Trump’s low-energy Dear Leader parade (that cost you $45 million). On the other, millions of people across the country gathering peacefully to say: Here, we have no kings. pic.twitter.com/T52IW9wvSr — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 15, 2025

Well, first, the limited replies — something that people have noticed in other Hillary posts:

Yes, you can still quote-post her — just as many people did; they also pointed out the fact that only people she follows can reply. “No Kings,” indeed, but a wannabe queen on social media instead.

There’s also her $45 million price tag on “Trump’s low-energy Dear Leader parade,” which — aside from being one heck of a way to describe the Army’s anniversary celebration — was also inaccurate.

Misinformation. The estimate of $45 million is the high-end estimate. If could have been as low as $25 million and bulk of the funding was from corporate and private sponsorship. Google AI information attached.@HillaryClinton lies constantly, which is why comments are… https://t.co/NvtfM3r5BR pic.twitter.com/JlXjUspbXI — voteCrosby supports diversity of opinion (@voteCrosby) June 15, 2025

And then there was the level of disrespect she showed to the same military she left for dead at the consulate in Benghazi, Libya, in a terrorist attack in 2012 that she tried to pawn off on a YouTube video supposedly insulting to Muslims.

Utter contempt for the 250th birthday of the @USArmy https://t.co/7J2Ky5SSdz — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@TomCrowe) June 15, 2025

Basically what you did in Benghazi shows how much respect you have for our military. You really should sit this one out. https://t.co/jWCGhWhSPM — Alan (@ajjs_4) June 15, 2025

“You really should sit this one out.” Couldn’t be said better.

There was no shortage of poor takes on the weekend’s events, but Clinton sits above them all: a woman with utter contempt for the military and her country, determined to share her hot takes but not allow people to reply to them. Happy birthday to the actual president, past and current, and let’s not hear a sore loser and election denier try to spin it otherwise.

