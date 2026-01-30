Hillary Clinton's Hit Piece Against Several Christian Leaders Doesn't Get the Response She Was Hoping for: 'I've Never Been More Proud'

Through the centuries, many Christians have made the mistake of trying to guess the exact date of the Parousia. I will avoid that error. Christ’s Second Coming will arrive in God’s good time.

I will, however, propose that the Antichrist may already have walked among us for decades.

In an op-ed titled “MAGA’s War on Empathy,” published Thursday by The Atlantic, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton — yes, Hillary Clinton, of all people — opined on what she regarded as the abandonment of Christian principles by Christian leaders, only to discover that those same Christian leaders regard her disapproval as a badge of honor, including one Christian leader’s friend who, on the social media platform X, declared, “I’ve never been more proud of my guy.”

Anyone who suffers through Clinton’s op-ed will come away deeply impressed by its lack of substance. At its core lies a tired liberal refrain: we (liberals) are good, and they — President Donald Trump and his supporters — are not. Clinton has done little more than echo that refrain by using her (misapplied) concept of empathy.

Citing recent violent protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minneapolis, Minnesota — in the first paragraph, she even mentioned 37-year-old anti-ICE activist Alex Pretti, killed on Saturday during a confrontation with federal agents — Clinton built a particularly weak straw man (MAGA hates empathy) to compose a piece littered with ad hominem attacks.

“This crisis also reveals a deeper moral rot at the heart of Trump’s MAGA movement,” she wrote. “Whatever you think about immigration policy, how can a person of conscience justify the lack of compassion and empathy for the victims in Minnesota, and for the families torn apart or hiding in fear, for the children separated from their parents or afraid to go to school?”

Trump, of course, has done exactly the opposite. In fact, he has shown compassion both for Pretti and for 37-year-old Renee Good, who also lost her life earlier this month after attempting to obstruct an ICE operation.

Those facts, however, did not stop Clinton from attacking the president and his supporters, including prominent Christian voices.

First, she attacked pastor Ben Garrett for failing to endorse open borders and affirm LGBT lifestyles.

Then, she took Christian podcaster and author Allie Beth Stuckey to task for Stuckey’s concept of “toxic empathy.” Stuckey even wrote a 2024 book by that title: “Toxic Empathy: How Progressives Exploit Christian Compassion.”

“Leadership and the Sin of Empathy,” a book by “extremist pastor” Joe Rigney, also incurred Clinton’s wrath. Rigney, too, has committed the sin — in Clinton’s eyes — of being “an ally of the influential Christian nationalist Douglas Wilson.”

Stuckey, Rigney, and Wilson responded directly on X. Stuckey and Rigney expressed gratitude that someone as vile as Clinton had singled them out for disapprobation.

When Hillary Clinton is writing 6,000 word op-eds in the Atlantic attacking warnings against toxic empathy… you know you’re over the target. Keep. Going. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 29, 2026

Hey @canonpress, I’m going to need you to reprint the cover of Leadership and the Sin of Empathy with @HillaryClinton‘s enthusiastic endorsement. pic.twitter.com/fkKA4QUMYr — Joe Rigney (@joe_rigney) January 30, 2026

Meanwhile, Wilson joked about the number of people in Clinton’s orbit who have died mysterious deaths.

As it now appears that Hillary is aware of my existence, and is not exactly a fan, I wanted to state on the record that I am feeling upbeat, and am not downcast or depressed in any way. — Douglas Wilson (@douglaswils) January 30, 2026

Brian Sauvé, a self-described friend of Ben Garrett, wrote that he has “never been more proud of my guy.”

Hillary Clinton wrote a hit piece that included my friend @tompawnbadil in her list of villains. I’ve never been more proud of my guy. — Brian Sauvé (@Brian_Sauve) January 30, 2026

In other words, those Christian leaders would think of themselves as lost souls if they ever earned Clinton’s approval.

What lessons, therefore, might we draw from Clinton’s eyebrow-raising op-ed?

First, her premise has already fallen into obsolescence. A new video, released this week, has exposed Pretti not as an innocent victim but as a raging anti-ICE lunatic.

Second, Stuckey and Rigney had it right — and Clinton wrong — about the nature of empathy. Compassion, of course, is a good thing. But liberals always direct their concerns toward inappropriate objects. They show empathy for criminals, not victims, for illegal immigrants, not American citizens. And they work their foot soldiers into a frenzy so as to foment riots on behalf of the unworthy. What Clinton calls “empathy,” we call “emotional manipulation.”

Finally, and above all, the sight of Clinton opining on the meaning of Christianity convinces me that there is at least a five percent chance that she is the Antichrist (Readers may read into that comment whatever degree of hyperbole they deem accurate).

For one thing, one always cringes when an abortion supporter presumes to lecture others about the Word of Life.

But one may detect Clinton’s actual hostility to Christianity in multiple sources. She has, for instance, said derogatory things about it in interviews as recently as last year.

The strongest piece of evidence pointing to Clinton as a phony Christian, however, comes from her endorsement of Eric Hoffer’s “The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements.”

In that book, Hoffer argued that the substance or purpose of mass movements makes no difference. What matters is that the “true believer,” often for psychological or socio-economic reasons, wishes to lose himself or herself in a transcendent cause. To support his thesis, Hoffer analyzed fascism, communism, and … early Christianity.

During the 2016 campaign, according to the Washington Post, Clinton recommended “The True Believer” to her senior staff. She thought it would help them understand Trump’s appeal.

In the end, of course, only God knows our hearts. But Clinton posing as an authority on Christianity sure does give the impression of supernatural deception.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.