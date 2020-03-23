Hillary Echoes Chinese Trump Lies, Wins Glowing Approval of Communist Party

Hillary Clinton is garnering praise from Chinese officials for attacking President Donald Trump’s use of the term “Chinese virus” to describe the coronavirus.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee tweeted her condemnation of the man who defeated her for linking China with the virus that originated there.

“The president is turning to racist rhetoric to distract from his failures to take the coronavirus seriously early on, make tests widely available, and adequately prepare the country for a period of crisis. Don’t fall for it. Don’t let your friends and family fall for it,” Clinton said Wednesday.

The comment was picked up by China News, the publicity organ of China’s Communist Party.

“Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday critiqued President Donald Trump’s recent usage of ‘Chinese Virus’ to refer to the #COVID19 as ‘racist rhetoric,’ which is an attempt to eclipse his poor response in curbing the virus outbreak,” it tweeted.

That was then supported by Lin Songtian, China’s recently recalled ambassador to South Africa.

“It is true. Justice always speak loudly,” he tweeted.

It is true. Justice always speak loudly. https://t.co/kZjcYccFPg — Chinese Ambassador to South Africa (@AmbLINSongtian) March 20, 2020

When the virus first broke out, China acknowledged it originated in Wuhan, but it has since pulled back from that.

At a recent briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said “there is simply no basis and no reason to push China for an apology. It is yet undetermined where the virus originated.”

He later issued a tweet alleging the U.S. Army might have brought the virus into China.

Many fired back at Clinton’s tweet.

Communist China Thanks Hillary Clinton For Her Support After She Accuses Trump of Using “Racist Rhetoric” For Saying “Chinese Virus” https://t.co/73hEx8dnyu — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 21, 2020

.@HillaryClinton: You are a liar. Before you’d ever heard of the virus, Trump restricted flights from China. You were against this. Never have you seen a President take such massive decisive action to fight a virus. America remembers you taking zero action in Benghazi. — Glen Woodfin (@GlenWoodfin) March 18, 2020

China’s government lied and covered up the virus for crucial weeks. They deserve no slack from our President! — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) March 18, 2020

Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke harshly of China and “the disinformation campaign that they are waging is designed to shift responsibility,” according to the State Department’s website.

“We know this much: We know that the first government to be aware of the Wuhan virus was the Chinese government. That imposes a special responsibility to raise the flag, to say, ‘We have a problem, this is different and unique and presents risk,'” Pompeo said.

When Trump was asked about the use of the term “Chinese virus” last week, he rejected any ulterior meaning, according to a White House media pool report.

“It’s not racist at all. No. Not at all. It comes from China. That’s why. It comes from China. I want to be accurate,” the president said.

“China tried to say at one point — maybe they stopped now — that it was caused by American soldiers. That can’t happen. It’s not going to happen — not as long as I’m president. It comes from China,” he said.

