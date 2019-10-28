Hillary 'Feels That God Put Her on the Earth' To Run for President: Ex-Clinton Adviser

Hillary Cinton isn’t done yet.

That was the message Sunday from Dick Morris, a former longtime adviser, friend and political guru to former President Bill Clinton who sees Hillary trying to get back into the White House again.

“At the moment, the issue is, will the ghost of Hillary Clinton come out and get into the election,” Morris told New York billionaire and radio show host John Catsimatidis on Sunday’s “The Cat’s Cradle” radio show.

“My feeling is she wants to. She feels entitled to do it. She feels compelled to do it. She feels that God put her on the Earth to do it,” Morris said.

But right now, Morris said, Clinton has two obstacles standing in her way: Former Vice President Joe Biden and the #MeToo movement’s gains — particularly among liberals.

TRENDING: Audio Recording Blows Ukraine Scandal Wide Open, Appears To Confirm Ukraine-Hillary Connection

For Hillary, “the timing is bad,” Morris told Catsimatidis. It’s never good to be associated with sexual harassment, but until the #MeToo movement, the focus against sexual harassment was on the harassers themselves.

In Hillary Clinton’s case, that meant the problem was Bill’s, Morris said. That didn’t look good, of course, but as the “wronged wife,” she had some leeway when it came to her husband’s misbehavior.

Check out the Morris interview here:

#MeToo has changed that somewhat by widening the circle of accusation to include those who protected and enabled sexual harassers and abusers – while silencing the victims.

And, considering Hillary’s role protecting Bill Clinton for decades is very well known, that means trouble for the former first lady.

“When the focus is on the predator, that’s Bill Clinton’s problem. And isn’t directly Hillary’s responsibility,” said Morris, who resigned from Bill Clinton’s staff in 1996 and is now a political consultant and commentator whose work appears in The Western Journal, among other publications.

“But when you look at the victim, and you say, what makes her life impossible? That’s Hilary Clinton’s responsibility.”

But before Hillary has to surmount the #MeToo movement, she needs Biden out of the race, Morris said, without elaborating on what might drive the quasi-front-runner out of the running for an office he’s sought for decades.

“She’s got to wait until Biden drops out, because he’s obviously next in line for it,” Morris said.

RELATED: Ex-CIA Officer on Chance of Hillary 2020 Run: Makes Me Want To Drink - and I'm Not Even a Drinker

Do you think Hillary Clinton will actually enter the 2020 race? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 48% (267 Votes) 52% (284 Votes)

“And if he goes away, there’s an opening for her, because at that point all the Democrats are going to say, ‘Oh, my God, are we going to nominate Elizabeth Warren? And be left with only a left-wing, crazy, George McGovern-like candidate to represent us in the election? We’re going to get clobbered. We need a moderate to come out.’

“And Hillary will dust off her credentials and say, ‘I’m a moderate,’” Morris said.

The crazy part to that is, the Democratic Party has moved so far, so fast to the left that Hillary Clinton actually seems like a moderate — at least among her own party.

With other leading contenders like open socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and a leftist like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren making up the top tier of candidates for the Democratic nomination, more traditional liberals like Biden and Clinton can actually claim a “moderate” label.

If, for whatever reason, Biden leaves the race, Morris said, Clinton will have her shot surviving the #MeToo movement, and attempt to enlist its liberals in her cause.

(Does anyone think for a second that the Clintons’ shared history of using and abusing women would keep Democrats from supporting Hillary if it came to a choice between her and a second term for President Donald Trump?)

“Whether she’ll run that gauntlet and has a shot to succeed at it, is hard to tell,” Morris said.

“But make no mistake: She wants it, she’s planning on it, she’ll do everything she can to achieve it.”

Joe Biden’s Secret Service detail should keep that in mind, because, whether she’s actually campaigning or not, Hillary Clinton isn’t done yet.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.