Hillary Gets Brutally Trolled for Pathetically Endorsing Book Painting Her as Tragic Victim – Forced to Turn Off Comments

On Saturday, Hillary Clinton gave a strong endorsement to a book that sought to portray her as a victim of years of right-wing attacks and then tried to slam the door on anyone offering a different version of events.

After posting her message about “The Hunting of Hillary: The Forty-Year Campaign to Destroy Hillary Clinton,” she limited comments on her post to only those she “follows or mentioned,” according to the post.

I’m biased! But I think Michael D’Antonio’s book, cataloging decades of right-wing misogyny and mythmaking, is a stunner.https://t.co/7mxQ53x79b — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 12, 2023

“I’m biased! But I think Michael D’Antonio’s book, cataloging decades of right-wing misogyny and mythmaking, is a stunner,” she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Although denied the ability to post their comments on her account on Twitter, commenters were hardly restrained in what they posted.

What could be more misogynistic than pushing for men pretending to be women to be able to compete against women, use their private places and set the norms for ‘womanhood’. That seems to be the height of misogyny. https://t.co/E7slWwv1AE — SonOfMan (@SonOfMan_2) August 12, 2023

The old neoconservative DINO warmongering corporatist war criminal who is supposed to be sone canny political mover lost in 2016 to an amateur. Your career is long over. Go cry in one of your mansions about it. https://t.co/XUaR2zcXRh — Tommy Gun (bruh/dude) (@SpectralDiscord) August 12, 2023

We’re not allowed to comment on this. As an avid supporter of @HillaryClinton for almost 40 years, all I can say is aren’t we all tired of this “vast right-wing” conspiracy against you? I know I’m tired of you bringing it up yet again. https://t.co/WraxhZ8Ye7 — JackMaple (@heyjackscal) August 12, 2023

The uninhibited trolling was reminiscent of a 2022 trolling when Hillary Clinton asked for movie suggestions while she and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, were in quarantine after she tested positive for COVID.

This was a good one that I enjoyed. I think you will too. pic.twitter.com/v0AHtFgF2E — jtkola™ (@jtkola) March 22, 2022

The book she referred to in her last post was published in 2020.

“D’Antonio’s assessment is saintly, although he does allow that she has a temper,” reviewer Joe Klein wrote for The Washington Post when the book came out.

Do you think Hillary deserves the trolling? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (256 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

The review said that while listing every attack against Hillary Clinton over the years, D’Antonio posits that she “has achieved mythic status, and not in a good way. He compares her to the ancient ‘ghosts and goblins and devils’ who are ‘unconscious projections of the insecurities … of their creators. ‘They’ are heaped with our sins and shortcomings so that ‘we’ can feel pure.’”

The review also noted that: “The Clintons were also stupendously guilty of the more subtle failings of their (my) generation, the solipsistic idealism and sense of entitlement; the belief that they could cut corners — fly free on private planes, give speeches for fabulous sums, indulge in insider stock trades — for the greater good.”

The review cited a quote from former Democratic Arkansas Gov. and Sen. Dale Bumpers that was used in the book.

“Clinton ought to be most grateful … but he never is. You can never do quite enough for him and Hillary. … They are the most manic obsessed people I have ever known in my life, and perhaps even the most insensitive to everybody else’s feelings. Everything centers around them and their ambitions. It is precisely the reason Bill got beat [for governor of Arkansas] in 1980. People felt, and correctly, that they were being manipulated,” the book quoted Bumpers as saying.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.