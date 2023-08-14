Share
News

Hillary Gets Brutally Trolled for Pathetically Endorsing Book Painting Her as Tragic Victim – Forced to Turn Off Comments

 By Jack Davis  August 14, 2023 at 8:32am
Share

On Saturday, Hillary Clinton gave a strong endorsement to a book that sought to portray her as a victim of years of right-wing attacks and then tried to slam the door on anyone offering a different version of events.

After posting her message about “The Hunting of Hillary: The Forty-Year Campaign to Destroy Hillary Clinton,” she limited comments on her post to only those she “follows or mentioned,” according to the post.

“I’m biased! But I think Michael D’Antonio’s book, cataloging decades of right-wing misogyny and mythmaking, is a stunner,” she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trending:
Heavy Law Enforcement Presence Where Russian Fighter Spiraled Into Crash Over US

Although denied the ability to post their comments on her account on Twitter, commenters were hardly restrained in what they posted.

The uninhibited trolling was reminiscent of a 2022 trolling when Hillary Clinton asked for movie suggestions while she and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, were in quarantine after she tested positive for COVID.

Related:
Anthony Weiner Has Veins Coming Out His Neck After Being Asked About Deaths Around Clintons

The book she referred to in her last post was published in 2020.

“D’Antonio’s assessment is saintly, although he does allow that she has a temper,” reviewer Joe Klein wrote for The Washington Post when the book came out.

Do you think Hillary deserves the trolling?

The review said that while listing every attack against Hillary Clinton over the years, D’Antonio posits that she “has achieved mythic status, and not in a good way. He compares her to the ancient ‘ghosts and goblins and devils’ who are ‘unconscious projections of the insecurities … of their creators. ‘They’ are heaped with our sins and shortcomings so that ‘we’ can feel pure.’”

The review also noted that: “The Clintons were also stupendously guilty of the more subtle failings of their (my) generation, the solipsistic idealism and sense of entitlement; the belief that they could cut corners — fly free on private planes, give speeches for fabulous sums, indulge in insider stock trades — for the greater good.”

The review cited a quote from former Democratic Arkansas Gov. and Sen. Dale Bumpers that was used in the book.

“Clinton ought to be most grateful … but he never is. You can never do quite enough for him and Hillary. … They are the most manic obsessed people I have ever known in my life, and perhaps even the most insensitive to everybody else’s feelings. Everything centers around them and their ambitions. It is precisely the reason Bill got beat [for governor of Arkansas] in 1980. People felt, and correctly, that they were being manipulated,” the book quoted Bumpers as saying.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Attorneys Tear Into Fulton County DA's Office: 'This Was Not a Simple Administrative Mistake'
Hillary Gets Brutally Trolled for Pathetically Endorsing Book Painting Her as Tragic Victim – Forced to Turn Off Comments
Entire Minnesota City Police Force Resigns as 'Defund Police' Calls Still Echo Following George Floyd Fallout
Crowd Roars as Oliver Anthony Opens Show with Bible Verse Foretelling Fall of the 'Wicked'
Biden Doubles Down on Efforts to Thwart National Energy Independence Following Arizona Land Grab
See more...

Conversation