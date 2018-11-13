Day After 2020 Rumors, Hillary Begins To ‘Help’ in FL Recount

Days after the news began to circulate that Hillary Clinton might once again run for president, Clinton’s group, Onward Together, sent a memo to its supporters, asking for help in the Florida election recount.

According to The Washington Examiner, Clinton plans to put any money raised toward lawyers and activist who would help with the recount in Florida’s hotly contested elections.

The gubernatorial election, which has previously been thought to go in favor of Republican Ron DeSantis was later called into question, and the state of Florida is now recounting it’s votes.

Gov. Rick Scott was in the lead over Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in the Senate race, however, that could change if his 13,000 vote lead is found to shrink.

In her memo, the former first lady stated that “Despite the tweeted complaints of Donald Trump and Rick Scott, the counting of ballots in Florida has continued,” according to the Washington Examiner.

“The final margin in the races for Senate is too close to call, and the Secretary of State has just ordered a recount.”

Clinton then stressed the necessity of Nelson’s team having everything that they need for the recount process, and encouraged her supporters to donate to “make sure every vote is counted.”

“What we’re seeing right now is unprecedented — this is the first a full statewide recount in Florida history,” Clinton said. “It’s unbelievable that any elected official wouldn’t call for a fair and accurate count of the votes.”

Scott has not been pleased with the convergence of Democrats on Florida, who believe that the election should go their way.

“Every day since the election, the left-wing activists in Broward County have been coming up with more and more ballots out of nowhere,” Scott said, according to Politico.

“We all know what is going on. Every person in Florida knows exactly what is happening. Their goal is to keep mysteriously finding more votes until the elections turn out the way they want.”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, however, is looking forward to the recount.

Gillum tweeted his support of the recount, saying that he made an “uncompromising call to count every vote.”

I am replacing my earlier concession with an unapologetic and uncompromised call to count every vote. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 10, 2018

Clinton’s rallying support came the day after an Op-Ed in The Wall Street Journal (behind paywall), penned by a former Clinton adviser stated that the former candidate would seek the office of president, for the third time, in 2020.

Should Clinton decide to follow through, as the adviser seems to believe that she will, Florida would be a key state to her 2020 presidential campaign.

President Donald Trump posted his opposition to the recount on Twitter.

The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged. An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018

“The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged,” Trump tweeted.

“An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night!”

