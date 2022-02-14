Hillary Clinton could be in more hot water after special counsel John Durham alleged that she hired computer experts to infiltrate and spy on Donald Trump in 2016. And those allegations take on greater weight after her constant tweets pushing the debunked Russia conspiracy theory were recalled, making her likely guilty of a crime bigger than Watergate.

In a court filing reported last week, Durham alleged that Hillary Clinton’s campaign hired a tech company to “infiltrate” Donald Trump’s computer servers and to spy on Trump — not only while he was a candidate, but even after he won the White House. And it was all an effort to push the false claim that Trump was working for the Russians.

The news of Durham’s allegations came during the same week that the losing 2016 Democrat candidate for president was plotting a return to the public spotlight and Democrat Party politics.

Whatever the two-time loosing Democrat is planning, a review of the tweets put out by her campaign in 2016 shows just how hard Hillary was pushing the fake Russia conspiracy theory, Fox News reported. And these posts could serve as an albatross around her neck.

For instance, on Oct. 31, 2016, Clinton tweeted: “Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank,” and shared a statement from her campaign’s senior policy advisor Jake Sullivan, who now serves as President Biden’s White House national security advisor.

“This could be the most direct link yet between Donald Trump and Moscow,” Clinton operative Sullivan added. “Computer scientists have uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank.”

This “secret hotline may be the key to unlocking the mystery of Trump’s ties to Russia,” Clinton’s campaign exclaimed.

“This line of communication may help explain Trump’s bizarre adoration of Vladimir Putin and endorsement of so many pro-Kremlin positions throughout this campaign,” Sullivan continued. “It raises even more troubling questions in light of Russia’s masterminding of hacking efforts that are clearly intended to hurt Hillary Clinton’s campaign.”

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

In another tweet, Clinton insisted that it was “time for Trump to answer serious questions about his ties to Russia.”

The same tweet continued pushing the accusation that Trump had a “secret server” link to Russia, a claim we now know to be false.

It’s time for Trump to answer serious questions about his ties to Russia. https://t.co/D8oSmyVAR4 pic.twitter.com/07dRyEmPjX — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 31, 2016

If Durham’s indictment is any indication, all this was just a pack of lies set up to float a political dirty trick to help Hillary win the election.

In his indictment, Durham alleged that Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann’s billing records show he “repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work on the Russian Bank-1 allegations,” according to Fox.

Durham’s filing went on to say that Sussmann engaged in “tying then-candidate Trump to Russia” and that he eventually “had come to access and maintain dedicated servers” in Trump’s campaign.

The indictment added that Sussmann “and his associates exploited this arrangement by mining the EOP’s DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump.”

Trump blasted Clinton after the news of Durham’s indictment came out and said that the filing “provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia.”

“This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate, and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution,” Trump continued. “In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death.”

“In addition, reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this.”

Kash Patel, the chief House Intelligence Committee investigator during the Trump-era agreed, saying the filing “definitively shows that the Hillary Clinton campaign directly funded and ordered its lawyers at Perkins Coie to orchestrate a criminal enterprise to fabricate a connection between President Trump and Russia.”

“Per Durham, this arrangement was put in motion in July of 2016, meaning the Hillary Clinton campaign and her lawyers masterminded the most intricate and coordinated conspiracy against Trump when he was both a candidate and later president of the United States while simultaneously perpetuating the bogus Steele Dossier hoax,” Patel told Fox News.

The news of the indictment is casting a pall over Clinton’s plot of a political comeback. In fact, a recent poll found that a majority of Democrats now even want Hillary investigated over the explosive Durham allegations.

The poll conducted in January by TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics found that 66 percent of the Democrats responding want Durham to focus on Clinton. That is compared to October when only 44 percent wanted Clinton investigated.

