Hillary Identifies Another Russian Asset: Bernie Sanders

In the world of Hillary Clinton, there’s a Russian behind every corner.

President Donald Trump was swept into the presidency by the meddling reds, at least in Clinton’s mind. Democratic candidate Tulsi Gabbard was implied to be a “favorite” of Russian election hackers by the former secretary of state.

Now, not even Bernie Sanders can escape Clinton’s Joseph McCarthy-esque Russian blame game.

During a Wednesday appearance on Howard Stern’s radio show, Clinton claimed that agents from the Slavic nation did everything they could to get Sanders elected.

“They were like, ‘hey let’s do everything we can to elect Donald Trump,'” Clinton said of Russians mentioned in the report of Robert Mueller. “Those are quotes. Those are words — and they also said Bernie Sanders.”

Listen to the clip below.

This fits along with everything else Clinton seemingly believes about her humiliating loss to Trump.

Instead of blaming herself, she pointed the finger at everyone else. The deplorables who supported Trump, the Russians who seemingly hacked her emails and the elections, and even her fellow Democrats.

Clinton and Sanders fought a vicious battle for the nomination of the Democratic Party during the 2016 elections.

Thanks to Clinton’s virtually complete control of the Democratic National Committee, the battle for who would become the party’s nominee was decidedly less than fair.

Sanders, of course, wasn’t exactly happy to have lost a rigged vote.

According to Clinton in her interview with Howard Stern, Sanders damaged her chance at the White House when he took longer than she would have liked to come out in support of her campaign.

Now, it seems there’s another reason for die-hard Hillary fans to hate Bernie Sanders.

The accusations thrown at the Russians, Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump and Tulsi Gabbard would make anyone’s head spin just trying to keep track of the supposed international web of intrigue.

As far as Clinton is concerned, it appears the Russians will remain the boogeyman in her mind.

