Four years after losing her 2016 bid for the presidency, Hillary Clinton has emerged in an extremely powerful position during this year’s election cycle.

Clinton laughed as she talked about her new role as a Democratic elector in a SiriusXM interview Tuesday.

As USA Today reported, if Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the state’s popular vote, she and 28 other Democratic electors will get to cast the state’s Electoral College votes for him.

“I’m an elector,” Clinton told host “Signal Boost” hosts Zerlina Maxwell and Jess McIntosh. “I’m an elector in New York, yeah.”

“I’m an elector, so…” she said again before laughing.

The former secretary of state said that she’ll likely end up voting for Biden.

“Pretty sure I’ll get to vote for Joe and [Kamala Harris] in New York,” Clinton said, “so that’s pretty exciting.”

Clinton suggested that in the event of the re-election of President Donald Trump, she will simply refuse to acknowledge the reality of the situation.

“I did a podcast with Kara Swisher and she asked me the other day,” Clinton explained, “I said ‘Kara, I’m not going to think about it.'”

“I cannot imagine that he would be re-elected after the damage that he’s caused, and I can’t imagine four more years of this abuse and destruction. So no, I don’t think about it. I refuse to.”

Watch the “Signal Boost” segment below:

Clinton, who won the popular vote in 2016, has previously blamed the very same institution she is now joining for her loss four years ago.

Biden and Harris will almost certainly win the deep-blue state of New York’s 29 electoral votes, meaning Clinton will almost certainly end up casting one of the Electoral College’s 538 votes for Biden.

Many leftists and their mainstream media cheerleaders have pushed for the Electoral College to be abolished entirely.

Opponents of the system became more vocal after Trump’s underdog 2016 victory, which saw Clinton lose by 77 electoral votes despite beating Trump in the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.

Now, it looks like Clinton will have one more shot at helping bring down the man who crushed her political aspirations four years ago.

CORRECTION, Oct. 30, 2020: This article originally misstated how the Electoral College system works, suggesting that Hillary Clinton could be a “faithless elector” and vote for Joe Biden even if Donald Trump won New York state’s popular vote. In fact, Clinton is a Democratic elector and will thus only have the chance to cast her Electoral College vote if Biden wins the popular vote. If Trump wins, then a separate slate of 29 Republican electors will cast the state’s Electoral College votes for Trump. We apologize for the error and have updated our headline and article to be more clear.

