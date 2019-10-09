Hillary Pretends She Won in 2016; Hints at Trump 'Rematch'

Former secretary of state and two-time failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is sparking speculation that she might run again in 2020.

The latest round of speculation came after President Donald Trump, in a tongue-in-cheek tweet on Tuesday, encouraged her to jump into the Democratic primary contest in order to take down “Uber Left” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren,” the president tweeted.

“Only one condition,” he added.

I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

TRENDING: Justice Clarence Thomas Missing from Start of New Supreme Court Term Due to 'Illness'

“The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!”

Clinton, who’s making the rounds on TV to publicize the new book she co-wrote with her daughter, Chelsea, was asked about the tweet Tuesday on “PBS NewsHour.”

“It truly is remarkable how obsessed he remains with me,” Clinton replied. “But this latest tweet is so typical of him. Nothing has been more examined and looked at than my e-mails. We all know that. So he’s either lying or delusional, or both.”

Do you think there's any chance Hillary Clinton will run in 2020? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 60% (3 Votes) 40% (2 Votes)

“There was no subpoena, as he says in a tweet this morning,” she added.

Then she suggested that perhaps she should try to run against Trump again.

“So maybe there does need to be a rematch,” Clinton replied. “Obviously, I can beat him again.”

But Clinton did not even beat Trump the first time.

Though the former secretary of state won the popular vote in the 2016 election, she lost the Electoral vote, which actually determines who becomes president, by a final tally of 304-227.

RELATED: Audio Recording Blows Ukraine Scandal Wide Open, Appears To Confirm Ukraine-Hillary Connection

Watch below:

Here it is again, with just the “rematch” part:

Hillary Clinton coming down with a strong case of Stacey Abrams Syndrome and claiming she won the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/uTSj72IMN0 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 9, 2019

Clinton also responded to Trump on Twitter.

“Don’t tempt me,” she replied to his suggestion that she run again. “Do your job.”

Don’t tempt me. Do your job. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2019

If Clinton did run again, Donald Trump would have no trouble beating her, Trump campaign senior adviser Lara Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday.

“First of all, I just want to double down on the president and say if Hillary Clinton would like round two with Donald Trump, please let’s do that,” Lara Trump, who’s married to Donald Trump’s son, Eric, said.

“I would love to see a round two between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton because I think we all remember, Sean, not too long ago, all the media said that she was going to be the next president. We see Donald Trump in the White House now,” she added.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.