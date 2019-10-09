SECTIONS
Hillary Pretends She Won in 2016; Hints at Trump 'Rematch'

Hillary Clinton joins her daughter Chelsea at a Barnes and Noble bookstore to promote their new book, "The Book of Gutsy Women," on Oct. 3, 2019, in New York City.Spencer Platt / Getty ImagesHillary Clinton joins her daughter Chelsea at a Barnes and Noble bookstore to promote their new book, "The Book of Gutsy Women," on Oct. 3, 2019, in New York City. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published October 9, 2019 at 7:26am
Former secretary of state and two-time failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is sparking speculation that she might run again in 2020.

The latest round of speculation came after President Donald Trump, in a tongue-in-cheek tweet on Tuesday, encouraged her to jump into the Democratic primary contest in order to take down “Uber Left” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren,” the president tweeted.

“Only one condition,” he added.

“The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!”

Clinton, who’s making the rounds on TV to publicize the new book she co-wrote with her daughter, Chelsea, was asked about the tweet Tuesday on “PBS NewsHour.”

“It truly is remarkable how obsessed he remains with me,” Clinton replied. “But this latest tweet is so typical of him. Nothing has been more examined and looked at than my e-mails. We all know that. So he’s either lying or delusional, or both.”

Do you think there's any chance Hillary Clinton will run in 2020?

“There was no subpoena, as he says in a tweet this morning,” she added.

Then she suggested that perhaps she should try to run against Trump again.

“So maybe there does need to be a rematch,” Clinton replied. “Obviously, I can beat him again.”

But Clinton did not even beat Trump the first time.

Though the former secretary of state won the popular vote in the 2016 election, she lost the Electoral vote, which actually determines who becomes president, by a final tally of 304-227.

Watch below:

Here it is again, with just the “rematch” part:

Clinton also responded to Trump on Twitter.

“Don’t tempt me,” she replied to his suggestion that she run again. “Do your job.”

If Clinton did run again, Donald Trump would have no trouble beating her, Trump campaign senior adviser Lara Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday.

“First of all, I just want to double down on the president and say if Hillary Clinton would like round two with Donald Trump, please let’s do that,” Lara Trump, who’s married to Donald Trump’s son, Eric, said.

“I would love to see a round two between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton because I think we all remember, Sean, not too long ago, all the media said that she was going to be the next president. We see Donald Trump in the White House now,” she added.

