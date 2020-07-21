Hillary Clinton suggested Monday night that President Donald Trump commuted Roger Stone’s prison sentence to prevent his former adviser from revealing what happened during the 2016 election.

Clinton told MSNBC’s Joy Reid that Stone may have blackmailed the president, forcing Trump to commute the longtime GOP operative’s sentence or risk having his friend turn on him.

“Well, I think it’s pretty clear that Stone threatened him,” Clinton said.

“He probably threatened him privately, but he also threatened him publicly about what he would say if he had to go to prison, and this is a continuation of the cover-up.”

Trump commuted Stone’s sentence on July 11, days before he was to begin serving a nearly 4-year prison stint.

TRENDING: New Strzok-Page Emails Show Frantic Exchange Night Before Inauguration

“So, what [the president] did was to use the awesome power of commutation, as part of the pardon power of the president, to basically shut up Roger Stone so that Roger Stone would not spill any more beans about what actually happened and how much Donald Trump actually knew,” Clinton concluded.

A jury convicted Stone in November on five counts of making false statements to Congress, as well as obstructing a congressional probe and witness tampering.

He was charged with lying to lawmakers in 2017 when he denied speaking to WikiLeaks about emails stolen from Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Stone’s alleged contact with Wikileaks and Julian Assange was the subject of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling.

Do you believe Hillary's accusations? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

His critics argue that Stone was in direct contact with Assange during Trump’s 2016 campaign and helped WikiLeaks release damaging information on Clinton.

Trump’s re-election campaign has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.