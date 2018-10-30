SECTIONS
Hillary Makes Racist Joke About Booker, Holder, ‘They All Look Alike’

By Randy DeSoto
at 5:52pm
After an interviewer confused a statement made by former Attorney General Eric Holder with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Hillary Clinton joked, “They all look alike.”

Ironically, shortly before Clinton cracked her joke she was discussing the importance of not insulting people because of their backgrounds, and that the Democratic Party was better at respecting diversity than Republicans.

Recode’s Kara Swisher, who is white, asked Clinton during a Q&A on Friday night in New York, “Are the Democrats becoming the victims of too much political correctness?”

“I think what’s often called political correctness is politeness,” said Clinton. “It’s not being rude and insulting to people.”

She went on to brag that the Democratic Party is much more diverse with the Republicans.

“People feel much more comfortable, where they are taken in and included,” Clinton claimed. “I don’t think it’s politically correct to say we value that.”

The 2016 Democratic Party presidential nominee expounded, “I don’t want to go around insulting people. I don’t want to paint with a broad brush, every immigrant is this. Every African American is that. Every other person with different religious beliefs or whatever. That’s childish.”

Swisher then pivoted questioning, “What do think of Cory Booker and his comment, and feel free…”

“Oh, I adore him,” Clinton interjected.

“No, what do you think about him saying, ‘Kick them in the shins’ … essentially … start to get to that kind of political…,” Swisher followed up.

Clinton corrected the host: “Well, that was Eric Holder.”

“Eric Holder, oh, Eric Holder, sorry,” said Swisher.

Then Clinton cracked her joke, seeming to contradict her profession just moments before about not wanting to insult people and respect their diversity.

“Yeah, I know they all look alike,” she said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Swisher appeared to immediately recognize Clinton’s faux pas and shot back, “No they don’t. Oh, well done. Now, Hillary …”

“I was paid by Mark Zuckerberg to do that,” she said, apparently seeking to carry what she perceived as a comic moment further.

“Can I just say you’ve been reading Trump’s tweets beautifully,” Swisher then joked herself.

The former secretary of state went on to defend Holder’s comments about kicking Republicans, saying it was just out of frustration, due to Trump’s ability to dominate media coverage.

Recently Posted

