Hillary Clinton Answers Reporters’ Questions About Running in 2020 by Stonewalling

Hillary Clinton refused to answer questions from reporters Friday about whether she plans to run for president in 2020.

Clinton was attending the funeral for former-Congressman John Dingell, who died on Feb. 7.

A video shows a pair of reporters asking Clinton about Dingell’s legacy before moving on to the topic of her long-rumored 2020 run.

“Secretary Clinton, one other question for you about 2020,” the reporter says, to which Clinton laughs.

“Are you — what do you think of the candidates? Are you happy?”

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee: The Media Won’t Tell This Transgender Veteran’s Story

The second reporter then interjects, asking “Are you going to run?”

Clinton blows off the question, saying, “We’ve got — we’ve got to think about John Dingell and his legacy.”

Clinton has cultivated mystery around her possible candidacy since 2018.

Would this be the left's ultimate 2020 nightmare? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Clinton associate Mark Penn published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal in November claiming Clinton was almost certain to run again.

“Do not underestimate Hillary’s positioning to run again,” Penn said on Fox News days after publishing the op-ed.

“Clintons never stop until they get where they want to go.”

“Get ready for Hillary Clinton 4.0. More than 30 years in the making, this new version of Mrs. Clinton, when she runs for president in 2020, will come full circle — back to the universal-health-care-promoting progressive firebrand of 1994,” he wrote.

Not all Clinton acolytes are so confident, however.

RELATED: Dem 2020 Hopeful Warns Driverless Trucks Will Lead to ‘Outbreak Of Violence’

Advisor Philippe Reines put the chances of her running “somewhere between highly unlikely and zero … but it’s not zero.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.