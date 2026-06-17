Hillary Says Biden Made 'Terrible Mistake' Running in 2024, Claims 'Anybody Else' Could Have Beaten Trump

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took the time to look back on her party’s mistakes in 2024, focusing on former President Joe Biden’s decision to stay in the race for as long as he did.

Speaking to New Yorker editor David Remnick on Tuesday, Clinton remarked that Biden made a “terrible mistake” in running, saying “anybody else” could have beaten President Donald Trump, per The Washington Post.

Apparently, Clinton switched off her brain in the summer and fall of 2024. The Democrats did run another candidate, and she lost every swing state.

Clinton clarified these comments, adding, “I believe if he had kept to that plan and said, in, say, the late summer of ’23 that he wasn’t going to run, that he was going to pass, you know, the torch to the next generation, we would have had a real contest.”

“He made a terrible mistake for himself, his legacy and for the country,” she added.

OK, sure, Clinton is saying that had former Vice President Kamala Harris not been installed, a candidate who won a primary had Biden stepped aside would have won.

She, however, countered her own argument in telling Remnick, “whether it was the vice president, or a governor, or a senator, or anybody else, would have beaten Donald Trump.”

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The vice president ran, and look what happened.

By that assertion, Clinton neglected just how shallow and one-dimensional Democrat voters are.

Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro would not have been successful — he’s Jewish, and the rabidly pro-Hamas wing of the party wouldn’t have had that.

Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was another option.

As a homosexual, that could be appealing to Democrats, but he is white, so that could hurt his chances.

Harris is a mixed-race woman. That was her only appealing quality to a mass of vacuous, superficial “progressives” who cared more about vibes than policy.

If a primary had played out, they would have still chosen someone woefully unqualified for the worst reasons possible — the same motivation for installing Harris as a candidate.

The primary would have reflected the Democrat elite’s choice.

Anyone who followed the election cycle in 2024 understands this reality.

General election voters did not reject Harris for not winning a primary. They embraced her.

The fact that Democrat voters were not in uproar over a Harris candidacy refutes Clinton’s point.

We would not have seen a miracle in a qualified, principled candidate emerging just in time to defeat Trump, because in that party, there are none.

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