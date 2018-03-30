The Western Journal

Hillary Says People Want Her to Go Away Because She’s a Woman

By Rebekah Baker
March 30, 2018 at 11:33am

Former Secretary of State and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton declared at a speaking event on Thursday that she will not get out of the spotlight or the political sphere, despite cries from her critics to do so, The Hill reported.

“I was really struck by how people said that to me — you know, mostly people in the press, for whatever reason — mostly, ‘Go away, go away,'” Clinton said during an event at Rutgers University.

Her remark was in response to Eagleton Institute of Politics director and moderator Ruth Mandel, who asked Clinton to respond to those who insist she “get off the public stage and shut up.”

Clinton pointed to sexism as the basis for her critics’ demands.

“I had one of the young people who works for me go back and do a bit of research,” she continued. “They never said that to any man who was not elected. I was kind of struck by that.”

“I’m really glad that, you know, Al Gore didn’t stop talking about climate change.”

“And I’m really glad John Kerry went to the Senate and became an excellent secretary of State,” Clinton added. “And I’m really glad John McCain kept speaking out and standing up and saying what he had to say. And for heavens sakes, Mitt Romney is running for the Senate.”

Clinton’s opponents on Twitter, including actor and conservative firebrand James Woods, disputed her claim that people want her to leave politics because she is a woman.

Despite losing to President Donald Trump, Clinton said she will continue to “speak up” and “take part.”

“You won’t be surprised to hear me say that I have some concerns,” she said. “I think we need to all be talking about it, not just me but every one of us needs to be speaking up and taking part.”

Although Clinton doesn’t plan to leave the public sphere, she is getting paid a lot less to take part in it.

As reported by the Western Journal, Clinton’s speaking fees have dropped by 87 percent since she lost the presidential election.

Tags: Hillary Clinton

By: Rebekah Baker on March 30, 2018 at 11:33am

