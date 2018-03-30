Hillary Says People Want Her to Go Away Because She’s a Woman

Former Secretary of State and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton declared at a speaking event on Thursday that she will not get out of the spotlight or the political sphere, despite cries from her critics to do so, The Hill reported.

“I was really struck by how people said that to me — you know, mostly people in the press, for whatever reason — mostly, ‘Go away, go away,'” Clinton said during an event at Rutgers University.

Her remark was in response to Eagleton Institute of Politics director and moderator Ruth Mandel, who asked Clinton to respond to those who insist she “get off the public stage and shut up.”

Clinton pointed to sexism as the basis for her critics’ demands.

“I had one of the young people who works for me go back and do a bit of research,” she continued. “They never said that to any man who was not elected. I was kind of struck by that.”

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

“I’m really glad that, you know, Al Gore didn’t stop talking about climate change.”

“And I’m really glad John Kerry went to the Senate and became an excellent secretary of State,” Clinton added. “And I’m really glad John McCain kept speaking out and standing up and saying what he had to say. And for heavens sakes, Mitt Romney is running for the Senate.”

Clinton’s opponents on Twitter, including actor and conservative actor firebrand James Woods, disputed her claim that people want her to leave politics because she is a woman.

Hillary playing victim to sexism because people are telling her to shut up and go away "they never told men who lost election to go away"

Because you're a lying degenerate that won't shut up, that should be going away to Prison!https://t.co/AlGMyLWP8E — Mark the Deplorable (@MarkRocon) March 30, 2018

They don’t have to. Other losers have enough dignity not to whine about it for a year and a half non-stop. https://t.co/IkiGM1xO00 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 30, 2018

Paraphrasing Hillary Clinton: people asking me to shut is sexist. A female journalist has told LeBron James to shut up and dribble and stay away from politics. Was that framed within a sexist narrative? Two weights, two measures or taking advantage of feminist narratives? pic.twitter.com/zZm28zaVcP — Gonçalo Veiga (@goncalo_veiga) March 30, 2018

This is false. If trump would have lost he undoubtedly would have never shut up about it, like Hillary, and liberals would have told him to shut up and go away. And rightfully so. Not everything need to boil down to sex or race. — Adam Canfield (@ajcanfield) March 30, 2018

Despite losing to President Donald Trump, Clinton said she will continue to “speak up” and “take part.”

“You won’t be surprised to hear me say that I have some concerns,” she said. “I think we need to all be talking about it, not just me but every one of us needs to be speaking up and taking part.”

RELATED: Hillary Clinton Speaking Fees Drop by 87%

Do you think Hillary Clinton should leave politics entirely? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Although Clinton doesn’t plan to leave the public sphere, she is getting paid a lot less to take part in it.

As reported by the Western Journal, Clinton’s speaking fees have dropped by 87 percent since she lost the presidential election.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.