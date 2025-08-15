Hillary Says She Will Nominate Trump for Nobel Prize if He Brings Peace to Europe

Former first lady Hillary Clinton said she would nominate President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize if he could end the war in Ukraine on favorable terms for Kyiv.

Speaking on Jessica Tarlov’s “Raging Moderates” podcast, Clinton laid out the conditions that would earn Trump her praise.

“If [Trump] could bring about the end to this terrible war where Putin is the aggressor — invading a neighbor country, trying to change the borders — if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, had to in a way validate Putin’s vision of greater Russia but instead could really stand up to Putin …” Clinton said.

“If President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize,” she added, Mediaite reported.

Clinton’s comments were made ahead of Trump’s high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Trump traveled to Anchorage on Friday morning for the sit-down.

It will be the first summit between Russia and the U.S. since June 2021, held under then-President Joe Biden, Fox News reported.

Trump has called the talks a “feel-out meeting,” adding his top goal is to see if a ceasefire is possible.

“I’m not going to make a deal. It’s not up to me to make a deal,” Trump said earlier this week.

Trump said peace is a choice that had to be made between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I’d like to see a ceasefire,” he added. “I’d like to see the best deal that could be made for both parties. You know, it takes two to tango.”

Trump warned of “very severe consequences” for Russia if Putin refuses to end the war.

He also said the “more important meeting” would be a second summit with Putin, Zelenskyy, and possibly European leaders.

“We’re going to see what happens,” Trump said. “And I think President Putin will make peace.”

