Hillary, Who Took $114,000 in WH Items and Whose Husband Defiled Oval Office, Condemns Trump WH Renovations

Next thing you know, Hillary Clinton might start lecturing President Donald Trump about keeping private email servers.

I don’t think that he has one hanging around his house, mind you, but that’s about where we’re at. As you probably know if you spend any time on social media and any of it is spent in the left-wing outrage bubble, professional progressives are losing their mind over the fact that construction is going ahead on a ballroom at the White House — and that, yes, some demolition work is involved to make it work.

Among those outraged? Hillary Clinton, who’s furious over Trump’s handiwork. However, it’s not just her fury, but the language she used.

“It’s not his house. It’s your house,” she wrote.

“And he’s destroying it.”

This came along with a context-free screen cap of The Washington Post’s story on the construction — a paper which has never, ever been known to distort the record on Donald J. Trump, or indeed any other Republicans:

It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it. pic.twitter.com/YchFF5U1nO — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 21, 2025

This is funny, because you know who got around to messing with “your house” first? That’s right: the Clintons!

And they didn’t plan to do anything constructive with their handiwork at 1600 Pennsylvania. From ABC News, Feb. 8, 2001:

Former President Clinton and his wife, Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, have sent $28,000 worth of household goods back to Washington after questions arose over whether the items were intended as personal gifts or donations to the White House. …

After they were criticized for taking $190,000 worth of china, flatware, rugs, televisions, sofas and other gifts with them when they left, the Clintons announced last week that they would pay for $86,000 worth of gifts, or nearly half the amount.

Their latest decision to send back $28,000 in gifts brings to $114,000 the value of items the Clintons have either decided to pay for or return. … They were reviewing the gifts the Clintons chose to keep after $28,000 worth of items were found on a list of donations the Park Service received for the 1993 White House redecoration project.

And this isn’t even mentioning how Hillary’s husband used the White House as an intern bordello.

Imagine the opportunity this presents, though!

With the technology we have and the kind of time the former secretary of State and never-will-be-president has on her hands, she could give virtual tours of the part of the White House Trump is “destroying”:

“And here is the part we took a chaise lounge from. And here’s the part we took china from. And here’s a part where Bill did something unspeakable with a young lady. And here’s the part where we took a rug from. It’s also, coincidentally, the same part of the White House where Bill did something unspeakable with a young lady on said rug. And here…”

Remember here the Iron Law of Woke Projection™. Leftists certainly never forget it. It’s pretty simple, really: Always accuse your opponents of doing what you’re getting away with.

Trump is building America a $250 million ballroom extension onto the White House. The Clintons took six figures worth of goods away. And that’s not even counting the unusable cigars Bill left behind.

Who’s destroying what now?

