‘Hillary Is Worse Than Herpes’ Juanita Broaddrick Says Fox News Didn’t Go Far Enough

When a Fox News show guest likened Hillary Clinton to herpes last week, apologies and condemnations flowed freely.

But to one person who knows Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton far too well, it was a mild comment compared to what Hillary Clinton deserved.

“Not awkward at all. Hillary is worse than Herpes,” Juanita Broaddrick tweeted Friday.

Not awkward at all. Hillary is worse than Herpes. https://t.co/1qCQcqGkFR — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 23, 2018

Broaddrick has claimed that she was raped by the former president, and that Hillary Clinton was the lead person orchestrating a cover-up.

Broaddrick emerged from the shadows during the 2016 presidential campaign to accuse Hillary Clinton of covering up the crime of rape and has remained a steadfast and vocal Clinton critic.

On Thursday, Turning Point USA’s Anna Paulina appeared on Fox News.

Host Rick Leventhal commented, “I am amazed that with everything going on in the world, we still have Hillary Clinton in the headlines.”

“She won’t go away. She’s like herpes,” Paulina said, bringing the segment to a close.

Never saw that comment coming but man oh man did I love it. Truth hurts put a band aid on it. Its a great comparison, she goes away (life is great) she comes back (pus filled sores). I never heard a description of her more accurate #HerpesHillary — Wallflower Daisy (@ShannonEileen3) November 24, 2018

Leventhal apologized for the “language” at the end of the segment. Social media was split, with Clinton supporters attacking Paulina.

Others used the chance to jab Hillary Clinton.

Just because it’s Thanksgiving doesn’t mean the conservative @TPUSA takes a break from being vulgar and offensive. Here’s their Director of Hispanic Engagement, Trumpster @realannapaulina comparing Hillary Clinton to herpes. Today’s @GOP, folks.pic.twitter.com/rruD8kFc2z — SFDB (@sfdb) November 22, 2018

FoxNews hosts apologize for guest who compared Hillary Clinton to herpes. No word yet on whether herpes will accept the apology. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) November 23, 2018

Fox News added a more formal, direct apology, according to The Washington Post.

“We are all Americans, and that is the focus, and we want to reiterate that we do not condone the language that Anna Paulina just displayed here, and we apologize to Secretary Clinton for that,” Arthel Neville said. “Fox News does not condone her sentiments.”

Yesterday on Fox I was placed on the wrong segment & in the confusion made a brash and unprofessional joke. To Fox and those watching, I am deeply sorry. My feeling simply is that Big Government creates dynasties like the Clintons that won’t go away & Americans are over it. — Anna Paulina (@realannapaulina) November 23, 2018

Paulina also tweeted an apology saying she made a “brash and unprofessional joke.”

