‘Hillary Is Worse Than Herpes’ Juanita Broaddrick Says Fox News Didn’t Go Far Enough

Juanita BroaddrickScott Olson / Getty ImagesJuanita Broaddrick sits before the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. This is the second of three presidential debates scheduled prior to the November 8th election. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 5:24pm
When a Fox News show guest likened Hillary Clinton to herpes last week, apologies and condemnations flowed freely.

But to one person who knows Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton far too well, it was a mild comment compared to what Hillary Clinton deserved.

“Not awkward at all. Hillary is worse than Herpes,” Juanita Broaddrick tweeted Friday.

Broaddrick has claimed that she was raped by the former president, and that Hillary Clinton was the lead person orchestrating a cover-up.

Broaddrick emerged from the shadows during the 2016 presidential campaign to accuse Hillary Clinton of covering up the crime of rape and has remained a steadfast and vocal Clinton critic.

On Thursday, Turning Point USA’s Anna Paulina appeared on Fox News.

Host Rick Leventhal commented, “I am amazed that with everything going on in the world, we still have Hillary Clinton in the headlines.”

“She won’t go away. She’s like herpes,” Paulina said, bringing the segment to a close.

Leventhal apologized for the “language” at the end of the segment. Social media was split, with Clinton supporters attacking Paulina.

Others used the chance to jab Hillary Clinton.

Fox News added a more formal, direct apology, according to The Washington Post.

“We are all Americans, and that is the focus, and we want to reiterate that we do not condone the language that Anna Paulina just displayed here, and we apologize to Secretary Clinton for that,” Arthel Neville said. “Fox News does not condone her sentiments.”

Paulina also tweeted an apology saying she made a “brash and unprofessional joke.”

