Hillary’s 17-Year Reign As ‘Most Admired Woman’ Comes to an End

For the first time in 17 years, someone other than former first lady Hillary Clinton is America’s most admired woman of the year.

A new Gallup poll released on Thursday showed that Clinton fell not one, but two spots to third place for 2018 with just four percent of respondents mentioning the failed presidential candidate.

Clinton was beat out by another former first lady, Michelle Obama, and TV personality Oprah Winfrey.

Obama took 15 percent of the response while Winfrey had five percent.

Clinton’s four percent was a response total that she shared with the current first lady, Melania Trump, who was listed as the fourth most admired woman in the country.

TRENDING: Song Triggers 200-Person Brawl at Roller Rink: ‘I Didn’t Want To Die’

Just under Melania Trump was Queen Elizabeth of England with two percent of the response. Another two percent went to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and two percent to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Also mentioned in the top 11 most admired women are United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Barack and Michelle Obama are Gallup’s Most Admired Man and Woman for 2018. https://t.co/KBsQCUDIUH pic.twitter.com/1fN1DKmULQ — GallupNews (@GallupNews) December 27, 2018

Do you think it was time for Hillary to lose some of the country’s admiration? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

On the men’s side of the spectrum, former President Barack Obama was number one with 19 percent of the response, and President Donald Trump was number two with 13 percent of the vote.

This is Obama’s 11th time to finish first, an accomplishment that has only been taken by one other former president, Dwight Eisenhower, who won the distinction 12 times.

According to Gallup’s analysis, former President Ronald Reagan was the next in line for taking the top spot with 10 years at the top of the list.

Obama’s predecessor, former president George W. Bush took the third spot with a distant two percent of the vote, a percentage that he shared with Pope Francis.

Also included in the most admired men of 2018 were former President Bill Clinton and former Vice President Joe Biden, both with one percent.

RELATED: Democratic Governor Announces He’s Switching To The GOP

Senator Bernie Sanders and Vice President Mike Pence also took one percent of the response.

When divided by political party, the top three most admired remained the same among Democrats and Independents, however, while Obama received 35 percent of the response among Democrats, he also received seven percent among Republicans.

Trump, on the other hand, received 32 percent of the response from Republicans, which put him at number one for his party, and only one percent from Democrats.

Hillary maintained her third place response among Democrats with seven percent of the response, but zero percent among Republicans.

Melania Trump, who came in at fourth overall on the women’s side, received nine percent of the vote among Republicans, putting her in first place among her party. She also received one percent of Democrats’ votes.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.