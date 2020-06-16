Democratic deception doesn’t get much lower.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, the man who came within a hair’s breadth of the vice presidency of the United States in the 2016 election, took to the Senate floor on Tuesday to offer a staggeringly inaccurate history of slavery in North America.

And considering Kaine is a college graduate who holds a law degree from Harvard, it’s dead sure he knew exactly the kind of lie he was telling.

During a speech on police department reform, Kaine, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, ventured into the history of slavery in what is now the United States — and completely botched it.

Sen. Tim Kaine: “The United States didn’t inherit slavery from anybody. We created it.” pic.twitter.com/VM86sRrtn1 — The Hill (@thehill) June 16, 2020

“The first African-Americans sent into the English colonies came to Point Comfort, Virginia, in 1619,” Kaine said. “They were slaves. They had been captured against their will. But they landed in colonies that didn’t have slavery. There were no laws about slavery in the colonies at that time. The United States didn’t inherit slavery from anybody. We created it.”

All of that might have been true if the United States had actually existed in 1619. It might even have had a semblance of truth if the British colonists in Virginia had developed in a sphere completely separated from the rest of mankind.

But neither of those things are reality.

The fact is, the United States as a nation did not exist for almost 200 years after that 1619 landing, and the issue of slavery was so divisive it would almost rip the country apart in a Civil War less than 100 years after George Washington took office as the first president.

The other fact is that slavery as an institution had existed for millennia in human societies all over the world. (That very much included the Muslim world, as talk show host Larry Elder pointed out in a February column for RealClearPolitics. Don’t expect to hear Democrats talking about Muslims enslaving black Africans anytime soon.)

There’s no doubt Kaine is perfectly well aware of those facts.

There’s also no doubt that Democrats are relying on the current racial upheaval sparked by the death George Floyd in Minneapolis in May to swell their voter turnout in November to try to defeat Trump.

But social media users didn’t hesitate to call Kaine out:

This is one of the most ahistorical lies I’ve seen yet from the deranged democrats. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) June 16, 2020

Slavery has existed throughout time, it’s even in the Bible…which last I checked was written a few thousand years before we were ever a country. 👌🏻 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) June 16, 2020

I’d like to introduce him to all the union workers that built the pyramids in Egypt. — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) June 16, 2020

The descendants of the old Mesopotamians are offended by Kaine ignorant statement 🤷🏻‍♀️… pic.twitter.com/yejg2X3YfE — VanderVero (@vander_vero) June 16, 2020

“Did you know that America invented slavery? Me either! But AOC is a great teacher and I’ve learned a lot from her.” – Tim Kaine — #FREETHEFEDERALIST Phil (@philllosoraptor) June 16, 2020

It’s important to remember here that Tim Kaine was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016.

Considering Clinton’s health and legal and political baggage, it’s a good chance that Kaine might be running for the presidency as an incumbent vice president right now.

Instead, thanks to God and the 2016 American electorate, he’s giving deliberately duplicitous speeches on the floor of the United States Senate smearing the country he once pretended he was qualified to lead.

Kaine and Co. would likely argue that his point was really that the conditions of legal slavery were created with the first laws of this country, but not even Democrats would believe that’s what he was saying. And the rest of the country isn’t even close to being that stupid.

The United States didn’t create slavery. If anything, the adoption of the United States Constitution that gave birth to the country heralded the destruction of the evil represented by slavery by specifically allowing, as the National Constitution Center notes, for the prohibition of imported slaves beginning in 1808.

The federal government outlawed the importation of slaves effective Jan. 1, 1808, the moment it became constitutionally possible. Fifty-three years later, the federal government under the leadership of Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican president, went to war with the Democratic-run slaveholding states of the South and exterminated the institution in the still-new country once and for all.

Tim Kaine knows this. Every Democrat in office or vying for office knows it, too — from former Vice President Joe Biden on down.

But they have no problem standing in the most public of place — like the floor of the United States Senate — and lying about the history of their own country in a deceitful attempt to smear their political opponents.

Their tactic is to rely on the malice and ignorance of savage mobs in the street to grab back the reins of power Trump and his supporters tore from their hands four years ago.

As brutal as 2020 has been so far, it’s going to get worse as the November election nears and Democrats desperate to win back the White House get ever more radical.

But no matter what depths they sink to, it’s going to be tough to get much lower than this.

