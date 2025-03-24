This Historian Has a Dire Warning for the West About Islam

Europe is becoming increasingly Islamic.

As of 2016, there were several nations in that part of the world with substantial Islamic minorities: France’s population was 8.8 percent Muslim, while Sweden’s was 8.1 percent, Germany’s was 6.1 percent, and the United Kingdom was 6.3 percent Muslim, according to data from the Pew Research Center.

Even if migration were to have stopped in 2016, which of course it did not, Europe would have been slated to be 7.4 percent Islamic by the year 2050.

Under high immigration conditions, that number could reach 14 percent in 2050.

While that may not seem like a crisis to European liberals, it would have been a civilizational catastrophe to their forefathers.

Raymond Ibrahim, an author and columnist who discusses the interplay between Islam and Christianity, spoke at an event in Denmark two years ago, offering a dire prediction about the future of Europe if that trend toward mass Islamic immigration is not reversed.

“In all of world history, there has never been a civilization that has so opened its doors to another civilization that is openly hostile to it,” he said. “So this is unprecedented, what’s happening.”

Ibrahim contrasted the capitulation of the modern West to the forefathers of modern Europeans, who “fought tooth and nail to prevent Islam from entering and conquering Europe.”

He noted that across several centuries, Muslims broke deeper and deeper into Europe, even as deep as Vienna in Austria and Tours in France, reflecting their broader goals to conquer Europe and the rest of the world.

Raymond Ibrahim speaking on the danger of Islam from his extensive knowledge of its history. I’ve benefited greatly from his books Sword and Scimitar and Defenders of the West. This is a man whom the West should absolutely listen to.

“This was an actual goal, and now Western Europe is saying, ‘Oh, none of that matters — it was a misunderstanding. Come on in.’ But they haven’t changed that mentality,” he added.

Ibrahim made clear that some Islamic migrants are merely seeking a better life. Plenty just want better economic opportunities for themselves and their children.

But he cautioned that world conquest of infidels is a distinctly “Islamic concept.”

Ibrahim said that “to just open your borders completely to that demographic, which has within it, not all of it, but within it, that kernel of animosity for Christians and so-called infidels, and the imperative to conquer the world in the name of jihad for Allah,” is deeply foolish.

Muslims, according to the writer, see themselves as the “good guys,” especially in the face of the increasingly secularized and degenerate West, with its “dissipated drunks and … profligates.”

Beyond the battle over defense and immigration policy, Ibrahim said that the current culture of Europe will prove incapable of fending off Islam without Christianity.

“Your ancestors, because I guess they had their own social order and their own goodness, it was called Christianity, were able to fight it,” Ibrahim said. “But I guess in this current void, of, sort of this atheistic climate, anything goes.”

To forsake any desire to take up the mantle of Christ and to defend the West is indeed “abdication and betrayal of your own heritage, of these men and women who fought and died to preserve your way of life against an open hostile force.”

The question is no longer about whether Ibrahim is correct.

It’s clear to anyone paying attention that Europe is rapidly changing, and that the Europeans seem uninterested in preserving their culture.

The only question that remains is whether Europe, and the rest of the Western world, will wake up.

In less than a century, the West could be packed with Islamic societies where thriving Christian civilizations once stood, filled with the injustice and violence of Sharia law, and set to gradually stamp out any remaining Christianity.

On the other hand, Europeans could become serious about repelling the Islamic threat, and then reclaim the mantle of Christianity that once allowed their ancestors to defeat the Islamic hordes.

That is the only way that Islam has been repelled from Europe.

That is the only way Islam will ever be repelled.

