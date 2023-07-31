An actual historian of black history has taught Vice President Kamala Harris a much-needed lesson.

Kevin D. Roberts, who holds a Ph.D. in American History from the University of Texas, defended Florida’s embattled history standards against Harris’ frivolous criticism.

On Friday, Roberts tweeted a series of comments endorsing the new standards.

“The outcry over Florida’s African American History standards is absurd. That happens to be my academic field as a historian; I use to write extensively — including curriculum standards — on the topic. So I took some time to review Florida’s. The bottom line: they are excellent,” Roberts wrote.

Florida officials announced the state’s new history standards on July 19. The controversy over those standards began two days later when Harris, in a speech delivered in Jacksonville, Florida, accused state officials of trying to “replace history with lies.”

“Middle school students in Florida [are] to be told that enslaved people benefited from slavery,” Harris added.

Here the vice president referred to a single line in the new curriculum. “Instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit,” the new standards said.

Critics blasted Harris for her obvious exaggeration.

Meanwhile, in a social-media post on Wednesday, Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida appeared to echo Harris’ criticism.

“The new African-American standards in FL are good, robust, & accurate. That being said, the attempt to feature the personal benefits of slavery is wrong & needs to be adjusted. That obviously wasn’t the goal & I have faith that FLDOE will correct this,” Donalds tweeted.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida responded by defending the new standards and accusing Donalds of siding with Harris.

Roberts, who now serves as president of the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank, brought a sensible perspective to this manufactured controversy.

For instance, Roberts noted that the new standards require emphasis on “heroic people who fought oppression.”

Roberts’ string of comments highlighted the controversy’s true meaning.

For instance, the debate over one line in Florida’s new history standards does involve politics. But it involves much more than ordinary election-related nonsense.

Harris represents those who want to reduce American history to a story of unyielding oppression.

Roberts, Allen, and DeSantis, on the other hand, acknowledge this oppression but insist that students should learn the full context of America’s founding, which includes a struggle for liberty in which people of every skin color took part.

