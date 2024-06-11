Perhaps the one benefit to be gleaned from the annual disaster of gay and lesbian “pride month” is that Christians can more easily identify the churches that no longer follow the teachings of Christ.

Whether changing their logo to fit within the rainbow hegemony, or releasing cowardly statements professing “tolerance” and condemning “hate,” American churches’ loyalties are most effectively displayed during these deplorable celebrations.

Among those most devoted to the cult of “pride,” unfortunately, has been the Episcopal Church.

And one of the most prominent churches of that denomination, the historic cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, consecrated in 1911, has made its devotion to “pride” — one of the seven deadly sins — as explicit as humanly possible.

Declaring on its website that “Iconic Pride” has returned to 2024, the cathedral has been lit up with the “pride” colors for the entire month of June, a kickoff of its celebrations.

As seen on the cathedral’s website, those celebrations include Drag Story Hours at the Cathedral school, “Pride” Family Picnics, and “Pride” Evensongs, as well as hosting exhibitions devoted to topics such as “queer religion.”

Self-proclaimed “activist” and “leader” Justice Horn of Kansas City, Missouri, took to the social media platform X to gush over this virtue-signaling move by the cathedral.

Sharing a picture of the cathedral lit up with the “pride” colors, Horn marveled how the “arches and columns are lit in all the colors of the rainbow—celebrating LGBTQ+ people everywhere.”

The beautiful Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City! 🌈 The arches and columns are lit in all the colors of the rainbow—celebrating LGBTQ+ people everywhere. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/fo0gat5JQs — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) June 8, 2024

Many of those responding his post, however, were decidedly less thrilled.

One user observed how “Progressivism will hollow out your religion and wear it as a skinsuit, example 23414286,” while another merely commented, “This is gay filth.”

Another user succinctly captured the whole problem with St. John the Divine’s endeavor, writing that, “You mean celebrating sodomy, disgusting.”

Progressivism will hollow out your religion and wear it as a skinsuit, example 23414286 — Michael Cassidy ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@Mike_Cassidy_MS) June 8, 2024

This is gay filth. — BIPOC Doing Racism (@BIPOCracism) June 8, 2024

You mean celebrating sodomy, disgusting — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 8, 2024

Indeed, the whole display seemed so absurd to so many viewers that the left-wing fact-checking site Snopes devoted an entire piece to proving the veracity of the pictures.

For Christians striving to live out the teachings of Christ, the very notion seemed almost impossible.

Unfortunately, for too many mainline denominations, displays like the one at St. John the Divine have become depressingly common.

The rainbow in the Old Testament was the sign of the covenant God made with Noah, a symbol of His promise that He would never again flood the entire earth.

But now, these human institutions, blinded by their desire to fit in with the secular culture, have twisted and perverted the meaning of the rainbow.

Instead of celebrating God’s promise, the rainbow has been coopted for the open celebration of sin and depravity.

And even one of the most historic churches in America has distorted the rainbow’s true significance and capitulated to the secular culture.

