Share
News

Historic: CNN's Election Numbers Show How Dominant Trump's Win Really Was

 By Joe Saunders  November 9, 2024 at 11:45am
Share

As the numbers from Tuesday’s election get clearer, the dominance of Donald Trump’s victory gets clearer, too.

CNN data guru Harry Enten laid out the details Friday on “CNN News Central,” highlighting the generational significance of the election’s Republican romp.

“When was the last time a party gained in so many different places?” Enten said. “You have to go all the way to back to nineteen hundred and ninety-two, when Bill Clinton improved on Michael Dukakis’ performance in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia.”

And it wasn’t just the number of votes Trump attracted, but the voters they came from.

The winning GOP nominee gained among young voters, black voters and Hispanic voters. Those are Americans, as host Kate Balduan noted, “that Republicans do not generally count as part of their winning coalition.”

Enten was bowled over by the results.

“Holy Toledo!” he said.

Are you shocked by Trump’s win?

“Oh my goodness gracious, these are the types of groups you never would’ve thought that Donald Trump would’ve gained so much support among eight years ago when he first won against Hillary Clinton.”

And those results are going to have real-world consequences.

On Tuesday night, it was clear that Republicans had won control of the Senate in the upcoming Congress. The only question is the size of their majority. With counting going on still in three states, as The New York Times reported Friday, the GOP has 52 seats.

However, The Associated Press has called the Pennsylvania Senate race in favor of Republican Dave McCormick, so that majority is likely 53 seats.

The Senate races in Arizona and Nevada are still out, but leaning Democratic, according to the Times.

Related:
NFL Star Who Wore a MAGA Hat on Field Calmly Takes a Victory Lap as Reporters Pester Him About Election

In the House, as The Hill reported Saturday, there are not enough official results yet, but Republicans appear to be on track to maintain control, meaning House Speaker Mike Johnson would keep the gavel.

If that holds, it means Trump’s victory on Tuesday has put Republicans in charge of the White House and Congress.

And Enten’s social media followers got the message:


“The bottom line is, no matter where you looked on the map … no matter where you looked, Donald Trump was improving on where he did four years ago, except for Washington state,” Enten said.

“It is no wonder that at this particular point, he looks like he’s going to be the first Republican to win the popular vote since George W. Bush back in 2004.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Draining the Swamp: Trump's 10-Part Plan to Dismantle Deep State Should Shake DC to the Core
Historic: CNN's Election Numbers Show How Dominant Trump's Win Really Was
After Months of Saying Democracy Dies if Trump Wins, Kamala Confirms It Was All a Lie by Admitting 'It's Going to Be OK'
Republicans Flip Third Senate Seat, Ousting Three-Term Democrat
World Leaders Celebrate, Congratulate Trump on Historic Victory; US Rivals Are a Different Story
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation