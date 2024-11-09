Historic: CNN's Election Numbers Show How Dominant Trump's Win Really Was

As the numbers from Tuesday’s election get clearer, the dominance of Donald Trump’s victory gets clearer, too.

CNN data guru Harry Enten laid out the details Friday on “CNN News Central,” highlighting the generational significance of the election’s Republican romp.

“When was the last time a party gained in so many different places?” Enten said. “You have to go all the way to back to nineteen hundred and ninety-two, when Bill Clinton improved on Michael Dukakis’ performance in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia.”

Trump’s mandate: 1. More states (49 + DC) swung in his direction vs. last election than anyone since 1992.

2. Best GOP showing w/ age 18-29 in 20 yrs, Black voters in 48 yrs, Hispanics in 52+ yrs.

3. Coattails: best GOP showing in House popular vote in prez year since 1928. pic.twitter.com/xDEjHVJFAm — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) November 8, 2024

And it wasn’t just the number of votes Trump attracted, but the voters they came from.

The winning GOP nominee gained among young voters, black voters and Hispanic voters. Those are Americans, as host Kate Balduan noted, “that Republicans do not generally count as part of their winning coalition.”

Enten was bowled over by the results.

“Holy Toledo!” he said.

“Oh my goodness gracious, these are the types of groups you never would’ve thought that Donald Trump would’ve gained so much support among eight years ago when he first won against Hillary Clinton.”

And those results are going to have real-world consequences.

On Tuesday night, it was clear that Republicans had won control of the Senate in the upcoming Congress. The only question is the size of their majority. With counting going on still in three states, as The New York Times reported Friday, the GOP has 52 seats.

However, The Associated Press has called the Pennsylvania Senate race in favor of Republican Dave McCormick, so that majority is likely 53 seats.

The Senate races in Arizona and Nevada are still out, but leaning Democratic, according to the Times.

In the House, as The Hill reported Saturday, there are not enough official results yet, but Republicans appear to be on track to maintain control, meaning House Speaker Mike Johnson would keep the gavel.

If that holds, it means Trump’s victory on Tuesday has put Republicans in charge of the White House and Congress.

And Enten’s social media followers got the message:

Instead of democrats looking inward and asking why this happened and what went wrong, they’re blaming everyone around them. Without accountability and change, it will happen again in 2028. You’re one of a couple of unbiased pollsters and we appreciate you for that. — Jenn P (@TeXan4TrumP77) November 8, 2024

Biggest comeback win in history — Aliex Folgueira (@AliexFolgueira) November 8, 2024

If the News hadn’t been too busy trying to convince people of the Glorious Beet Harvest, they might have seen this coming. — The State Versus The People (@woodifitweretru) November 8, 2024



“The bottom line is, no matter where you looked on the map … no matter where you looked, Donald Trump was improving on where he did four years ago, except for Washington state,” Enten said.

“It is no wonder that at this particular point, he looks like he’s going to be the first Republican to win the popular vote since George W. Bush back in 2004.”

