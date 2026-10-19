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During the demonstration on Oct. 17, 2026, in Limoges, protesters set fire to the town hall in Limoges Haute-Vienne in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of France.
During the demonstration on Oct. 17, 2026, in Limoges, protesters set fire to the town hall in Limoges Haute-Vienne in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of France. (Elise Cabane - Hans Lucas - AFP / Getty Images)

19th Century French Architectural Wonder That Survived 2 World Wars, Just Fell to Masked Anti-Western Rioters

 By Michael Austin  October 19, 2026 at 6:15am
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A historic building three hours south of Paris caught fire and collapsed on Saturday after rioters in France set the structure ablaze.

As left-wing anti-government riots continue for their fourth week, the Limoges Town Hall was “largely lost,” according to a report from Fox News.

Maurice Barate, the local prefect, said that “the roof has collapsed onto lower floors, except the west wing, and two-thirds of the exterior has already disappeared.”

The official called the destruction “a deliberate act by hooligans,” describing the incident as a “catastrophe for heritage.”

The Limoges Town Hall was constructed in 1883 and named a historic landmark in 1975.

Footage of the building collapsing went viral on social media.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said that roughly 400 people were arrested on Saturday.

More than 100 marches occurred across the country, and over half a million people reportedly attended them.

Groups of masked individuals tried entering city halls in Lille and Calais.


Authorities also dealt with violence in Rennes, Toulouse, Montpellier, and Grenoble.

Related:
French Authorities Admit They've 'Lost Control' as 'Severe Violence' from Leftists Sweeps Country

Nuñez said the violence came from “extremely violent, radical far-left groups.”

French President Emmanuel Macron — who leaves office in six months — wrote on social media that “there is no place for violence in our republic.”


“Those who have broken, attacked the prefectures as well as businesses, looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished,” he added.

Do you think the French government's response to the riots is sufficient?

“To the law enforcement forces, guarantors of the right to demonstrate, I express the support of the Nation,” Macron continued.

“We will all stand united against the sowers of chaos, who seek only to bring down our institutions and prevent those who peacefully express their demands from doing so.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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