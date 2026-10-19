19th Century French Architectural Wonder That Survived 2 World Wars, Just Fell to Masked Anti-Western Rioters

A historic building three hours south of Paris caught fire and collapsed on Saturday after rioters in France set the structure ablaze.

As left-wing anti-government riots continue for their fourth week, the Limoges Town Hall was “largely lost,” according to a report from Fox News.

Maurice Barate, the local prefect, said that “the roof has collapsed onto lower floors, except the west wing, and two-thirds of the exterior has already disappeared.”

The official called the destruction “a deliberate act by hooligans,” describing the incident as a “catastrophe for heritage.”

The Limoges Town Hall was constructed in 1883 and named a historic landmark in 1975.

Footage of the building collapsing went viral on social media.

Wow. There it goes. The tower roof of the 143-year-old Limoges Town Hall collapses. https://t.co/iUPTxUbS7A — Kosher (@koshercockney) October 17, 2026

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said that roughly 400 people were arrested on Saturday.

More than 100 marches occurred across the country, and over half a million people reportedly attended them.

Groups of masked individuals tried entering city halls in Lille and Calais.

🇫🇷 Apocalyptic scenes in central Lyon as violent clashes continue during France’s nationwide protests. https://t.co/S5yrlDrtxC — Europa.com (@europa) October 17, 2026



Authorities also dealt with violence in Rennes, Toulouse, Montpellier, and Grenoble.

Nuñez said the violence came from “extremely violent, radical far-left groups.”

French President Emmanuel Macron — who leaves office in six months — wrote on social media that “there is no place for violence in our republic.”

Aucune place pour la violence dans notre République. Ceux qui ont cassé, attaqué les préfectures comme les commerces, pillé jusqu’à nos mairies, seront poursuivis et punis. Aux forces de l’ordre, garantes du droit à manifester, je dis le soutien de la Nation. Nous ferons tous bloc face aux semeurs de chaos, qui ne cherchent qu’à abattre nos institutions et empêchent ceux qui expriment pacifiquement leurs revendications de le faire. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 17, 2026



“Those who have broken, attacked the prefectures as well as businesses, looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished,” he added.

Do you think the French government's response to the riots is sufficient? Yes, they are handling it well No, it needs to be stronger Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, they are handling it well 0% (0 votes) No, it needs to be stronger 100% (12 votes)

“To the law enforcement forces, guarantors of the right to demonstrate, I express the support of the Nation,” Macron continued.

“We will all stand united against the sowers of chaos, who seek only to bring down our institutions and prevent those who peacefully express their demands from doing so.”

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