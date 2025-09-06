Historic ICE Raid at Georgia Electric Vehicle Battery Plant Nets Nearly 500 Arrests

Almost 500 people who were working in the country illegally were detained Thursday in Georgia as Homeland Security Investigations raided the site where a Hyundai electric car battery factory is being built.

“We are sending a clear and unequivocal message that those who exploit our workforce, undermine our economy and violate federal laws will be held accountable,” HSI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Steven Schrank said Friday, according to Fox News.

Schrank said the 475 people detained marked the “largest single site enforcement operation” in the agency’s 20-year history, according to the Associated Press.

“This was not an immigration operation where agents went into the premises, rounded up folks, and put them on buses,” Schrank said.

“This has been a multi-month criminal investigation where we have developed evidence and conducted interviews, gathered documents and presented that evidence to the court in order to obtain a judicial search warrant,” he added.

The Hyundai–LG Energy Solution battery plant construction site in Ellabell, about 20 miles outside Savannah, employs roughly 1,200 people.

Court records indicated the employer of those detained was unclear.

Schrank said some of those detained worked for the battery manufacturer, while others worked for contractors and subcontractors.

Some individuals detained crossed into America illegally, some had expired visas, and some had visas that banned them from working, he said.

“ICE Homeland Security Investigations, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, executed a judicial search warrant as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into allegations of unlawful employment practices and other serious federal crimes,” a representative from the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement, according to Newsweek.

“This operation underscores our commitment to protecting jobs for Georgians, ensuring a level playing field for businesses that comply with the law, safeguarding the integrity of our economy, and protecting workers from exploitation,” the representative continued.

“This investigation is focused on ensuring accountability for those who violate the law and upholding the rule of law,” the representative said.

The South Korean foreign ministry voiced “concern and regret” over the raid, according to Fox News.

“Our companies’ economic activities and our people’s rights should not be infringed unfairly in the US legal enforcement process,” Lee Jae-woong, a representative of South Korea’s foreign ministry, said.

Hyundai issued a statement distancing itself from the raid.

“As of today, it is our understanding that none of those detained is directly employed by Hyundai Motor Company,” Hyundai said in a statement.

“We prioritize the safety and well-being of everyone working at the site and comply with all laws and regulations wherever we operate,” the Hyundai statement said.

