Historic Magnolia Tree Outside White House to be Cut Down, and Melania Trump is Being Blamed

First lady Melania Trump is fighting back this week against what she believes was a misleading headline and accompanying tweet by Newsweek.

According to Fox News, the magazine drew widespread criticism in response to its report on the impending removal of a historically significant magnolia tree on the grounds of the White House.

In its headline, Newsweek cited Melania Trump as the individual who ordered the tree’s removal. While that is a technically true statement, critics have since argued it leaves out important context.

Namely, experts have long warned that the tree, which is the oldest on the property, is in need of removal. It has reportedly been supported by beams and wires, though those safety measures have failed in the past and specialists note its presence at the White House poses a safety concern.

Reports indicate it was Melania Trump who gave the order to remove the tree, but a spokesperson slammed Newsweek for its take on the story.

“Newsweek’s bias and disdain for the First Lady and our administration was on full display when they actively chose to use a false headline instead of practicing responsible journalism,” said Stephanie Grisham.

Others in the administration and conservative news media claimed the headline was off base. Dan Scavino Jr., the director of social media for the White House, called the claim “100% misleading.”

Newsweek with a 100% misleading tweet and headline to the world regarding removal of the Jackson Magnolia Tree from the @WhiteHouse grounds. #FakeNewsweek pic.twitter.com/CuVlsv5poY — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) December 26, 2017

In an interview with Fox News, one conservative media critic called the Newsweek piece evidence of the “usual war on Trump” he believes exists across the industry.

Dan Gainor, vice president of the Media Research Center, went on to mock the magazine’s recent sale, in which a buyer paid a nominal sum for the publication while accepting all of its debt.

“Remember, Newsweek sold several years ago for $1,” he said. “It appears the buyers were cheated.”

Several reporters at mainstream outlets, including NBC’s Tom Winter, similarly rebuked the headline. He added that the assertion was “grossly misleading” in a tweet this week.

Another Newsweek headline doing nothing for the credibility of the news industry as a whole. This headline is grossly misleading… https://t.co/73m7vWaj8Y — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) December 26, 2017

Newsweek has since updated its initial report to include details about the tree’s condition, including the fact that “the cabling system is failing on the east trunk, as a cable has pulled through the very thin layer of wood that remains.”

For 70 years during the 20th century, the magnolia tree appeared on the back of U.S. $20 bills. Legend suggests President Andrew Jackson wanted the tree planted as a memorial to his deceased wife.

The tree is scheduled to be removed within the next few days.

