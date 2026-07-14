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Historic Video: US Deployed First-Ever Sea-Based Drones to Blow Apart Submarine and Ship Facility in Iran

 By Jack Davis  July 13, 2026 at 5:24pm
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American military history was made Sunday as the U.S. Navy slapped Iran for recent attacks on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

“Yesterday, using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran,” U.S. Central Command noted on X.

“Three Corsair unmanned surface vessels hit the port at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, marking the first time American forces have employed sea drones in combat operations,” the Monday post said.

“Last night’s strikes degraded Iran’s ability to continue attacking commercial shipping,” the post said.

If you had to choose, would you rather the U.S. pour more money into weaker, faster, and cheaper drones or stronger, slower, and more expensive traditional weapon systems/vehicles?

According to Military Times, the Corsair is 24 feet long, can go at speeds up to 35 knots, and has a range of 1,000 nautical miles. It can carry a 1,000-pound payload.

The War Zone noted that this use of Corsairs — which the outlet labeled “kamikaze drone boats” — was not the first use of sea drones in the Iran War.

Last month, a Saronic Corsair drone was involved in the rescue of crew members aboard an Army Apache helicopter that crashed in the Gulf of Oman.

That was the first known use of a drone boat to recover downed service members.

Central Command representative Navy Capt. Tim Hawkins said the sea drone was operated by the 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59.

Related:
Report: Cuban Military Considering Attacking US with Iranian and Russian Drones

Task Force 59’s mission has been to integrate drones into naval operations.

Saronic co-founder Rob Lehman would not speak about any specific mission, but talked to The War Zone about the use of sea drones in general.

“I think the tangible impact to the industry is that autonomous systems are now perceived as real, credible capabilities, rather than a science and technology kind of sideshow where we’re desperately trying to prove that the tech can play a role in these types of operations,” Lehman said.

“So my hope is that not just for Saronic, but all of our partners on the commercial side, that it’s an accelerant to getting more of these capabilities in the war fighters’ hands,” he said.

The War Zone noted that Ukraine has used sea drones with great effect in battling Russia’s warships in the Black Sea off Crimea.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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