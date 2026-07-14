Historic Video: US Deployed First-Ever Sea-Based Drones to Blow Apart Submarine and Ship Facility in Iran

American military history was made Sunday as the U.S. Navy slapped Iran for recent attacks on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

“Yesterday, using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran,” U.S. Central Command noted on X.

“Three Corsair unmanned surface vessels hit the port at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, marking the first time American forces have employed sea drones in combat operations,” the Monday post said.

Yesterday, using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran. Three Corsair unmanned surface vessels hit the port at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, marking the first time American forces have employed sea… pic.twitter.com/bOM2kmgRxz — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 13, 2026

“Last night’s strikes degraded Iran’s ability to continue attacking commercial shipping,” the post said.

If you had to choose, would you rather the U.S. pour more money into weaker, faster, and cheaper drones or stronger, slower, and more expensive traditional weapon systems/vehicles? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 87% (73 Votes) No: 13% (11 Votes)

According to Military Times, the Corsair is 24 feet long, can go at speeds up to 35 knots, and has a range of 1,000 nautical miles. It can carry a 1,000-pound payload.

The War Zone noted that this use of Corsairs — which the outlet labeled “kamikaze drone boats” — was not the first use of sea drones in the Iran War.

Last month, a Saronic Corsair drone was involved in the rescue of crew members aboard an Army Apache helicopter that crashed in the Gulf of Oman.

That was the first known use of a drone boat to recover downed service members.

Central Command representative Navy Capt. Tim Hawkins said the sea drone was operated by the 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59.

First combat rescue of pilots by drone First stories shared that an Army AH-64 Apache Attack helicopter was shot down in the Straits of Hormuz; buried in the initial stories was the real story – the pilots were saved by drone – a first —Colonel (Retired) John Mills Defence… pic.twitter.com/witrAtyjtF — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) July 13, 2026

Task Force 59’s mission has been to integrate drones into naval operations.

Saronic co-founder Rob Lehman would not speak about any specific mission, but talked to The War Zone about the use of sea drones in general.

“I think the tangible impact to the industry is that autonomous systems are now perceived as real, credible capabilities, rather than a science and technology kind of sideshow where we’re desperately trying to prove that the tech can play a role in these types of operations,” Lehman said.

This is another AI-powered vessel from Austin-based startup, @Saronic. Corsair drones just made history as the first (!!) American sea drones ever used in combat, striking Iran’s Bandar Abbas Naval Base and degrading their ability to attack commercial shipping. https://t.co/evrNSflYW1 pic.twitter.com/4vjnDef3D3 — Noosheen Hashemi (@HashemiNoosheen) July 13, 2026

“So my hope is that not just for Saronic, but all of our partners on the commercial side, that it’s an accelerant to getting more of these capabilities in the war fighters’ hands,” he said.

The War Zone noted that Ukraine has used sea drones with great effect in battling Russia’s warships in the Black Sea off Crimea.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.