Hit Piece on Speaker Johnson's Finances Backfires Spectacularly: 'I'm Supposed to Be Angry at This?'

 By Michael Schwarz  November 1, 2023 at 12:34pm
Gangs sometimes initiate new members by asking them to commit a crime. Only then, in the minds of existing gang members, will the new initiates become trustworthy.

With this in mind, establishment shill Matt Fuller of the Daily Beast complained, in effect, that new Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson of Louisiana lacks the personal wealth required of a ruling-class oligarch.

“Mike Johnson doesn’t have any retirement savings, own a single stock, or have any assets at all,” Fuller posted Wednesday on X, sharing a Daily Beast hit piece entitled, “Does New Speaker of the House Mike Johnson Have a Bank Account?”

“He has less than $5,000 in his bank account. He’s got a 250-500K mortgage, a home equity loan, and a personal loan. So what’s his retirement plan? To lobby?”

Conservatives offered incredulous reactions.

“So he can relate to the struggles that we’re all out here having? I’m supposed to be angry at this?” podcaster Joey Mannarino wrote.


Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida noted the absurdity in Fuller’s comments.

“The Daily Beast is furious that [Johnson] isn’t rich, corrupt or rich from being corrupt. He doesn’t have shady business deals. He doesn’t trade stocks as a congressman. Cry more, I guess?” Gaetz posted.

Other X users also pointed out the misplaced criticism.

On multiple levels, Fuller’s criticism of Johnson appears almost too revealing to be true.

Imagine believing, for instance, that such a critique would land with the general public. How detached from ordinary Americans does a journalist have to be in order to reach that conclusion?

If you could click a button to listen to a Western Journal article, would you use it?

Likewise, imagine how desperate the Daily Beast’s readers must be for partisan hit pieces. If “Mike Johnson does not have much money” constitutes the establishment media’s best shot, then the speaker’s reputation appears safe.

Furthermore, a creative writer looking to pen a satire of the establishment media could not have invented a more representative set of comments than Fuller’s.

Alas, those comments revealed the role of establishment journalists. Above all, they run cover for the ruling class.

Only on rare occasions, however, do they broadcast this. Indeed, they will not often say the quiet part out loud. “We do not trust you because you have not yet proven corruptible” seldom works for public consumption.

Normally, they prefer to initiate their members in private.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
