Hit Series 'Yellowstone,' Popular Among Conservatives, Set to Shockingly End: Report

One of the most popular television series in America may come to an abrupt end.

Paramount executives are moving for “Yellowstone” writer Taylor Sheridan to draw his series to an end, according to Deadline.

The potential end of “Yellowstone” may follow the departure of star actor Kevin Costner from the show’s cast.

The series depicts the lives of a ranching dynasty family in Montana, set near Yellowstone National Park.

A Paramount executive told Deadline that the company has no news to publicly report on the future of “Yellowstone” on Monday.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone’ and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.”

“Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built.”

Paramount executives are negotiating with actor Matthew McConaughey for a role in a franchise extension to “Yellowstone,” according to Deadline.

Costner is at odds with Paramount executives and the show’s creators over the length of the shooting schedule for future seasons, according to Deadline.

Is Kevin Costner Leaving ‘Yellowstone’? His Rigid Filming Schedule Causing Debate Over His Future https://t.co/mJuKMH9Xrc via @variety — A Timeless Flight (@miller2275) February 6, 2023



Four seasons of “Yellowstone” have already aired, and the second part of the fifth season is set to air later this year, according to TV Guide.

“Yellowstone” has resonated with conservative audiences.

The show’s depiction of rural American life has drawn viewers who appreciate its setting.

Even if “Yellowstone” ends, its developers are creating content set in the show’s universe.

One prequel show to “Yellowstone” has already begun airing, and a second show is currently in development.

The prequel series “1883” depicts how the Dutton family entered the American West in the late 19th century, according to Deadline.

Another series, “1923,” is set to depict the family’s history during Prohibition and the Great Depression.

Yet another related series, “6666,” will depict the story of a different ranching farm in Texas.

