Most homeowners fall into one of two camps: those who can tolerate a homeowners association, and those who think HOAs are the spawn of Satan.

Most horror stories you hear about HOAs generally follow similar scripts. Whether it’s some unreasonable demand or restriction for a homeowner, or a disproportionate fine, most HOA stories hew closer to nuisance than catastrophe.

One HOA in Mesa, Arizona, is now being accused of crossing that line into catastrophic behavior.

According to The Mesa Tribune, 53-year-old Toby Newton had fallen slightly behind in his HOA dues. Newton owed about $977 to his local HOA.

The reason that Newton and Sherrie Patten, his longtime girlfriend, fell behind on payments was due to their respective health issues.

Newton lost his job in 2024, and soon fell ill with diabetes. Patten, 50, meanwhile, had ongoing costs for cancer treatment.

Despite the health issues (and loss of employment), Newton tried to settle his debt with the Superstition Community Association, per KPNX-TV.

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However, despite a number of attempts (such as offering to pay an additional fee on top of his quarterly dues), Newton’s attempts to fix his debt were denied.

Soon, however, the HOA escalated things to Maricopa County Superior Court by suing Newton.

KPNX reports: “According to Newton, the HOA attempted to settle and dismiss the lawsuit in November of 2025, providing a breakdown of nearly $4,000 it was seeking at the time.

“Three months later, Newton says he was told another proposal, paying $200 a month until the balance was paid, had been denied.”

Then a stranger knocked on their door to inform them that their home was going to be a part of a sheriff’s sale.

The house was ultimately foreclosed after a judge’s ruling, went to auction, and was sold — to the Superstition Community Association itself.

This made me FURIOUS… > In August 2022, Toby Newton, 53, bought a 4-bedroom home in Mesa’s Superstition Springs community for about $449,000.

> He intended to retire there.

> In early 2024, he lost his job and was diagnosed with diabetes.

> Quarterly HOA assessments were… https://t.co/k0Rm2tCXqG pic.twitter.com/Z1ya5qdFQi — SMB Attorney (@SMB_Attorney) September 15, 2026

And adding to Newton’s consternation is the rather notable fact that his nearly $500,000 home was basically repurchased by the HOA for only $8,000.

While Newton is challenging this, he’s unsure of what or where to go next, leading to even more stress.

“I’m still waiting on the judge to do the emergency stay,” Newton told The Mesa Tribune. “So, it’s still sitting in the judicial system after (the HOA) took my deed for $8,000 in a sheriff’s sale.”

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