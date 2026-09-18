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HOA Forecloses on Sick Homeowner Over $977 Debt, Then Buys His $450k Home for $8,000

 By Bryan Chai  September 17, 2026 at 5:45pm
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Most homeowners fall into one of two camps: those who can tolerate a homeowners association, and those who think HOAs are the spawn of Satan.

Most horror stories you hear about HOAs generally follow similar scripts. Whether it’s some unreasonable demand or restriction for a homeowner, or a disproportionate fine, most HOA stories hew closer to nuisance than catastrophe.

One HOA in Mesa, Arizona, is now being accused of crossing that line into catastrophic behavior.

According to The Mesa Tribune, 53-year-old Toby Newton had fallen slightly behind in his HOA dues. Newton owed about $977 to his local HOA.

The reason that Newton and Sherrie Patten, his longtime girlfriend, fell behind on payments was due to their respective health issues.

Newton lost his job in 2024, and soon fell ill with diabetes. Patten, 50, meanwhile, had ongoing costs for cancer treatment.

Despite the health issues (and loss of employment), Newton tried to settle his debt with the Superstition Community Association, per KPNX-TV.

Should HOAs be able to trigger foreclosures on homes they don’t own?

However, despite a number of attempts (such as offering to pay an additional fee on top of his quarterly dues), Newton’s attempts to fix his debt were denied.

Soon, however, the HOA escalated things to Maricopa County Superior Court by suing Newton.

KPNX reports: “According to Newton, the HOA attempted to settle and dismiss the lawsuit in November of 2025, providing a breakdown of nearly $4,000 it was seeking at the time.

“Three months later, Newton says he was told another proposal, paying $200 a month until the balance was paid, had been denied.”

Then a stranger knocked on their door to inform them that their home was going to be a part of a sheriff’s sale.

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The house was ultimately foreclosed after a judge’s ruling, went to auction, and was sold — to the Superstition Community Association itself.

And adding to Newton’s consternation is the rather notable fact that his nearly $500,000 home was basically repurchased by the HOA for only $8,000.

While Newton is challenging this, he’s unsure of what or where to go next, leading to even more stress.

“I’m still waiting on the judge to do the emergency stay,” Newton told The Mesa Tribune. “So, it’s still sitting in the judicial system after (the HOA) took my deed for $8,000 in a sheriff’s sale.”

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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