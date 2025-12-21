HOA Threatened Colorado Homeowner Over 28-Foot Inflatable Santa, But Neighbors Fought Back and Won

A towering inflatable Santa Claus turned into an unlikely source of holiday controversy in the town of Severance, Colorado, before ultimately uniting a neighborhood this month.

The massive decoration belongs to Dora Flores and her husband, who said they saved throughout the year to purchase the Santa.

The effigy of Santa stands taller than their house.

Once it was installed earlier this month, the inflatable quickly drew attention from passersby, and many families stopped to take pictures of the display, KUSA-TV reported.

Flores said the decoration brought joy to the neighborhood, especially for children who stopped to admire it.

Neighbor Kastal May told the Denver news station that her first reaction was surprise at the sheer size of the Santa.

May added that the decoration had a meaningful impact on her family, particularly her daughter, who has autism and was excited about it.

About a week later, the situation took a sharp turn.

Flores said she received an email and letter from Fromm & Company LLC, the firm that oversees homeowner’s associations in Severance.

The notice stated that the Santa was “excessive in height and not permitted” and instructed the family to remove it immediately.

The letter also warned of potential fines, collection costs, and possible attorney fees if the decoration remained.

Flores said the message was disheartening, and the family felt discouraged after being told the inflatable had to come down.

But instead of quietly complying, Flores decided to fight for the Santa.

She shared the situation in person and online, including a post in a local city Facebook group asking neighbors for support and understanding.

The response was swift and visible. Neighbors began posting supportive comments and placing signs in their yards, including one that read, “We stand with Santa.”

Another neighbor questioned why the inflatable had become such a serious issue.

Across the street, neighbor Cody Bowden put up his own inflatable and made it clear he had no plans to remove it.

As more decorations appeared, residents described a growing unity against the company.

May said the situation showed how something simple could bring people together.

Soon after, Flores told KUSA, she got a call from Fromm & Company. She said the firm acknowledged it had made a mistake, apologized, and confirmed that Santa could stay with no penalty.

The inflatable, which had been taken down for most of the week, is now back up, barring any unforeseen weather.

