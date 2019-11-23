Hobby Lobby President Tells Workers 'Their Family Is More Important Than This Business'

As retailers fight for consumers’ business over the holiday season through extended hours, even on holidays, the president of Hobby Lobby, Steve Green, says his company prioritizes its employees’ families over the business itself.

The Christian-owned company began in 1970 when Daniel and Barbara, Green’s parents, started building picture frames in their home.

Green didn’t become president of the craft and home decor store until 2004, but he has continued to uphold the Christian values that have been woven into the company’s daily operations since the beginning.

He has also written four books that display how passionate he is about his faith.

The most recent, “This Beautiful Book,” was published earlier this month and explores different themes throughout the Bible.

To this day, Green refuses to fold into the pressure of the hectic holiday season that many of his competitors have used to justify extended store hours.

During the Christmas season, Hobby Lobby maintains the same hours as the rest of the year, including being closed on Sundays.

It is also among the few retailers left who remain closed on Thanksgiving Day.

“We value family, and one of the things that we tell our co-managers as we kind of get them up to speed is that their family is more important than this business,” Green told Neil Cavuto of Fox Business, “and they need to be sure to take care of their family first and then Hobby Lobby second.”

“Our success is the fact that we do have our priorities right as best as we can,” he added.

According to Green, the company’s priorities are biblically based — something for which he credits its success.

“In your business, when you follow principles that Scripture has given to us, it — I think — serves a business well,” he said.

“What we have always strived to do is operate our business according to the principles that God has given us in His word — operating with honesty and integrity and hard work and servant leadership,” Green continued. “These are all concepts that Scripture gives us.

“I would argue that any great leadership principle is a biblical principle.”

While some other Christian-owned companies have wavered in the face of criticism, Green is continuing to hold tight his biblical values and use them to shape his company.

