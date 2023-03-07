Parler Share
Hoda Kotb Returns to 'Today' Show, Shares the Scary Reason for 2-Week Absence

 By Jack Davis  March 7, 2023 at 6:36am
After being absent from the “Today” show since mid-February, host Hoda Kotb returned to the show Monday.

At the start of the show, she explained that her 3-year-old daughter, whose adoption Kotb had announced on the show in 2019, had taken ill.

“My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week. I’m so grateful she’s home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I’m just so happy,” Kotb said.

“And you know what I realized, too, Savannah? It’s like, when your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out,” she said.

“So, I’m grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell, who were amazing, and the nurses. And I’m grateful to my family, and I’m grateful to friends like you who were there every single day,” Kotb said. “So, I want to say thank you for that. I love you.”

Kotb had last appeared on the show on Feb. 17. No mention of her absence was made on the show until Wednesday, when the show said Kotb was dealing with a “family health matter.”

Monday’s show was a reunion, with Guthrie having taken a few days away from the show after testing positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 28.

“Savannah left early, she wasn’t feeling great, so she took a COVID test,” host Sheinelle Jones said on the air that day. “It came back positive. So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you.”

Later in the show, Kotb called her daughter’s illness “really scary,” according to “Today.”

“I’m over the moon that she’s home,” Kotb said. “And I can’t believe how amazing people are. Like, that’s the thing I learned through all this. The nurses who stood by her all the way, the nurses who checked on her constantly, the doctors who came in, the people who took care of us. And I felt like we were held.”

Kotb said the incident left her understanding what it means to be truly grateful.


“Sometimes, you talk about gratitude, and then when you’re pushed to the limit, you’re like, ‘Do I feel it?’” she said in a comment to Jenna Bush Hager.

“I feel blessed and grateful. Really, really, really grateful. And, also, anyone who’s ever gone through an illness with a child, boy, I thought I understood you, but I didn’t, until you’re sitting in that position,” she said.

On Monday, Knob’s Instagram account carried a quote attributed to the late actor Christopher Reeve: “Once you choose hope, everything’s possible.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




