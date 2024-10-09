Share
Hog Hunters Reportedly Spot Kidnapped Children with Armed Man in Middle of Wilderness, Police Say Sighting Is 'Credible'

 By Jared Harris  October 9, 2024 at 12:18pm
Three children and their father, who have been missing since December 2021, have reportedly been recorded deep in an isolated wilderness.

Pig hunters say they spotted Tom Phillips and his three young children on Thursday near the remote Marokopa community in New Zealand. The children are 11-year-old Jayda, 9-year-old Maverick and 8-year-old Ember, according to The New Zealand Herald.

One of the hunters was able to capture the group in a video, leading authorities to call the sighting “credible.”

The video showed Phillips and his three children walking through the wilderness.

The group seen moving through the brush was covered in camouflage and carrying large packs.

The hunters said Phillips was leading the small group and carrying a rifle, which stopped them from engaging the children and their father any further.

The children reportedly talked to the pig hunters before disappearing back into the brush, asking them if “anyone knew they were there.”

John McOviney, whose 16-year-old grandson was one of the hunters who spotted the missing people near the remote McOviney farm, said everyone in the group was wearing masks.

“I think the father sort of kept them moving,” McOviney said.

Was this a credible sighting of the missing children?

McOviney’s grandson called authorities after the sighting.

Police arrived at the scene the same day.

“This is the first time all three of the children have been sighted,” authorities said, according to the Herald, “which is positive information, and we know it will be reassuring for the children’s wider family.”

The sighting kicked off a three-day search that included a military helicopter, but no additional evidence of the four people was discovered.

Phillips and his three young children initially disappeared on Sept. 11, 2021, but returned three weeks later.

On Dec. 9 of that year, Phillips missed a court appearance and vanished again with his kids.

The children’s mother, referred to only as Cat in most reports, believes Phillips is receiving help from an outside source. To back up her claim, she told Radio New Zealand about a utility truck she spotted last year that was allegedly being driven by Phillips.

She claimed she gave chase, but the vehicle escaped her. She believes the truck belongs to an associate of Phillips.

“My babies deserve better. It’s beyond time that they come home, and supporting Thomas is essentially supporting child abuse because that’s what it is,” Cat told RNZ. “There’s no beating around the bush. None of this is OK.”

