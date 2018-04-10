The Western Journal

Hogg Announces Plan to Temporarily Skip College After Schools Refuse His Acceptance

By Rebekah Baker
April 10, 2018 at 1:42pm

Parkland student-turned-activist David Hogg will not be attending college next year, according to his mother, Rebecca Boldrick.

Instead, he will devote the year to advancing political causes.

The high school senior and outspoken gun control proponent was accepted to some colleges including the University of California, Irvine, “but he will not be going to college this year because he’s decided to take a year off and work on the midterm elections,” Boldrick told CNN Monday.

Boldrick is supportive of her son’s political activism and said she hopes he will “get people to vote.”

Hogg has taken a prominent role in the media spotlight following the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, including multiple mainstream media appearances, speaking at the March for Our Lives gun control protest and appearing on the cover of Time magazine.

Most recently, controversy surrounded Hogg following Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocking him for getting rejected from several colleges.

“David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it,” she tweeted.

In retaliation, Hogg urged companies that advertise during Ingraham’s show, “The Ingraham Angle” to pull their advertisements from her show.

Several major companies did withdraw their ads, and Ingraham apologized to Hogg for her remark.

However, Fox News Co-President Jack Abernethy has said that the network supports Ingraham.

RELATED: Parkland Hero Finally Returns Home After 9 Surgeries, Blames Sheriff and Superintendent

“We cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts,” he said.

According to CCN, Hogg said he’s interested in pursuing a career in journalism or filmmaking.

