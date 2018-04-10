Hogg Announces Plan to Temporarily Skip College After Schools Refuse To Admit Him

Parkland student-turned-activist David Hogg will not be attending college next year, according to his mother, Rebecca Boldrick.

Instead, he will devote the year to advancing political causes.

The high school senior and outspoken gun control proponent was accepted to some colleges including the University of California, Irvine, “but he will not be going to college this year because he’s decided to take a year off and work on the midterm elections,” Boldrick told CNN Monday.

Boldrick is supportive of her son’s political activism and said she hopes he will “get people to vote.”

Hogg has taken a prominent role in the media spotlight following the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, including multiple mainstream media appearances, speaking at the March for Our Lives gun control protest and appearing on the cover of Time magazine.

Most recently, controversy surrounded Hogg following Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocking him for getting rejected from several colleges.

“David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it,” she tweeted.

Just got rejected from another college but that’s ok we’re already changing the world. Goodnight everyone — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 17, 2018

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

In retaliation, Hogg urged companies that advertise during Ingraham’s show, “The Ingraham Angle” to pull their advertisements from her show.

Several major companies did withdraw their ads, and Ingraham apologized to Hogg for her remark.

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David…(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

However, Fox News Co-President Jack Abernethy has said that the network supports Ingraham.

“We cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts,” he said.

According to CCN, Hogg said he’s interested in pursuing a career in journalism or filmmaking.

