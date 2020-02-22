Holder Tells Conservative Reporter 'Shut the Hell up' - Why Isn't Media Condemning Him Like Trump?

Eric Holder is being given a free pass by the establishment media after he told a conservative journalist on Twitter to “shut the hell up” this week after the former U.S. attorney general did not like what he was reporting.

Holder responded to a tweet by conservative journalist Paul Sperry about the now-closed investigation into former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

McCabe was being investigated for allegedly lying to federal investigators who were probing an unauthorized leak to The Wall Street Journal that he had reportedly approved.

Sperry reported that U.S. attorney Molly Gaston, who closed the case against McCabe last week, had donated big money to Democrats.

“BREAKING: Molly Gaston, the asst US Attorney who signed letter to McCabe’s lawyer informing McCabe she was closing criminal case against him, is Democrat who’s given thousands to Dems including Obama & who once worked for Dem side of House Oversight & whose mother worked for [The Washington Post],” Sperry wrote.

BREAKING: Molly Gaston, the asst US Attorney who signed letter to McCabe’s lawyer informing McCabe she was closing criminal case against him, is Democrat who’s given thousands to Dems including Obama & who once worked for Dem side of House Oversight & whose mother worked for WaPo — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 18, 2020

Holder was apparently incensed by Sperry’s pursuit of the facts surrounding the case and the manner in which it was closed. The former Obama administration official responded by insulting Sperry — calling him a “loser.”

“Why don’t you shut the hell up,” Holder replied on Twitter. “Your bias is showing. I bet you’ve never been a prosecutor or have any idea how DOJ works. People like you who want to use the justice system for political reasons are both dangerous and ignorant. The case was-like you-an obvious loser.”

Why don’t you shut the hell up. Your bias is showing. I bet you’ve never been a prosecutor or have any idea how DOJ works. People like you-who want to use the justice system for political reasons-are both dangerous and ignorant. The case was-like you-an obvious loser. https://t.co/MdOq8u78Yy — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) February 19, 2020

Apparently it is perfectly acceptable to criticize and insult journalists for their coverage if you are a lifelong Democrat.

But what Holder said to Sperry would certainly be called unthinkable by the establishment media had President Donald Trump done the same thing.

That’s not the case here.

A Google News search for “Eric Holder Paul Sperry” finds coverage only from sites that lean right — the New York Post, The Federalist, Fox News, TheBlaze, the U.K. Daily Mail, The Gateway Pundit, and BizPac Review. (In addition, the story appears on the imposter news website The Union Journal, but those results are simply articles stolen from actual news publishers.)

Trump, who often calls out reporters and media outlets for their clearly biased coverage of him, is often accused of creating a dangerous environment for journalists.

Back in November, executive editor of The New York Times Dean Baquet went as far as to claim that Trump’s sparring with reporters actually endangers their lives.

“I think personal attacks on journalists, when he calls them names, I think he puts their lives at risk,” Baquet said, The Hill reported.

But Trump’s constant war with the press is arguably out of necessity. Since he was elected, the president has fought hard for Americans, in spite of opposition from not only the majority of the establishment media, but also Democrats — and even some establishment Republicans.

For decades, the American media has whittled down Republican presidents with a steady drip of false or selective reporting and glaring omissions of facts.

Where other GOP leaders have turned the other cheek, Trump has chosen to challenge not only erroneous reporting, but also the people behind the one-sided coverage.

Despite facing a never-ending gauntlet of negative headlines, Trump has succeeded in illuminating the establishment media’s bias.

Do you think the establishment media holds Republicans to a different standard than Democrats?

The question is not whether it is appropriate for a public official to call out a journalist for coverage they might disagree with. The question is where is the outrage when someone other than a Republican is involved in a skirmish, such as Holder’s, with a journalist.

When looking at the coverage of Holder’s comments directed at Sperry, noticeably missing are reports condemning the exchange from the same left-wing news organizations that cry foul when Trump takes on a reporter.

Where is the outrage from The New York Times?

