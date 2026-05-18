The “all cultures are beautiful” crowd is going to have a difficult time explaining this one.

News began circulating in March that Nigeria’s Ozoro, Delta State, held their annual Alue-Do fertility festival, but it became what’s being branded a “rape festival.”

AU News reported that disturbing footage was posted online showing women fleeing men who chased them down, tore off their clothes, and sexually assaulted them as bystanders cheered, encouraging them.

There was not just one incident, as footage across various locations showed this happening with not just men, but also younger boys.

Police have made multiple arrests, but denied the label being used since no rape complaints were filed.

Testimony from victims only depicts how vicious and animalistic these men were.

Ezeugo Ijeoma Rosemary, a student, recalled, “Immediately I came down, they started shouting ‘hold her, hold her, that’s a woman,’ and they swooped on me like bees.”

“A large crowd started pulling my clothes until they stripped me naked,” she continued.

“They were pulling my breasts and touching my whole body… I was shouting for help.”

Women were reportedly required to stay indoors at times, and it’s easy to see why.

Per the BBC, public outrage grew so strong that the hashtag #StopRapingWomen was trending on social media.

Local spokesperson Bright Edafe is said to have spoken to four women, with none of them saying they were raped. Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubu made a statement also trying to downplay the event, saying no culture supports violating women and girls.

Moreover, the King of Ozoro tried saying the festival was “misinterpreted and abused by some youths.”

Keep incidents like this in mind as we import foreigners without discernment.

The world is not a safe place.

President Donald Trump, during a meeting with lawmakers at the White House in 2018, referred to Haiti and African countries as “s***hole countries,” per a report by NBC News.

Predictably, the left was quick to come to the defense of these people, blasting Trump for his supposed bigotry and racism.

Although that language would not be the most presidential way of putting it, has he been proven wrong?

We don’t have to conduct an experiment to see how these cultures act. Just read the news.

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