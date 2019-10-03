SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Holier-Than-Thou Robert De Niro Caught on Audio Viciously Abusing Female Employee: Lawsuit

×
By Benjamin Arie
Published October 3, 2019 at 3:48pm
Print

Since the moment Donald Trump won the White House, countless Hollywood celebrities have vocally attacked the president.

But as we all know, Tinseltown has its share of hypocrites — and one of the most ardent enemies of Trump is in hot water for alleged abusive behavior.

Robert De Niro became an A-list star for films like “Heat” and “Goodfellas.” But these days, he’s more known for his often vile tirades against the president, which have become increasingly shrill and attention-seeking.

Now, it seems De Niro’s filthy mouth may be backed up by filthy actions.

On Thursday, a longtime female employee of the actor filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit that alleges he discriminated against her and harassed her for years.

TRENDING: Rep. Raskin's Impeachment Media Conference Was So Bad Even CNN Analyst Called It a 'Hot Mess'

“Graham Chase Robinson says for years she was the victim of ‘gratuitous unwanted physical contact’ from the Oscar winner, who also hurled ‘sexually-charged comments to her’ when she worked at his production company,” the New York Post’s Page Six reported.

“Robinson’s allegations against the ‘Taxi Driver’ star are levied in a $12 million lawsuit filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court for gender discrimination and wage violations,” the newspaper continued.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, there appears to be strong evidence backing the claims.

A voicemail recording referred to in the lawsuit and shared by media outlets including the Post seems to demonstrate the abusive behavior.

The clip includes a barrage of curse words allegedly directed at Robinson after she missed one of the star’s calls.

“You f—ing don’t answer my calls? How dare you! You’re about to be fired. You’re f—ing history,” a man in the recording, who Robinson alleges is De Niro, says.

“What De Niro did to me was wrong,” Robinson told the Post. “The bullying, the inappropriate comments and the demeaning treatment grew so bad that the workplace became intolerable.”

Indeed, even casual observers have noticed that the aging star seems to have problems with anger.

Just a few days ago, we covered his profanity-filled appearance on CNN, during which De Niro called President Trump “crazy” before declaring “f— ‘em, f— ‘em,” toward right-leaning news outlets.

WARNING: The video below contains profane language that some viewers may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised. 

RELATED: UN Immunity Could Be Finished as Supreme Court Mulls Groundbreaking Case

And back in 2018, De Niro launched into another profanity-laced tirade against the president during the Tony Awards ceremony. “I’m gonna say one thing: F— Trump!” the actor yelled while shaking his fists in the air.

Of course, the actor deserves the benefit of the doubt like any other American.

The truth behind his alleged behavior will hopefully come out in court soon enough. But with that said, there’s no denying that this seems to be part of a disturbing pattern of behavior from Hollywood recently.

Do you think Robert De Niro is a hypocrite?

Big-shots like Harvey Weinstein pretended to hold the moral high ground for years, smugly rubbing shoulders with liberal politicians like the Clintons while looking down on conservatives.

Yet as we found out with Weinstein and several others, there is often a rotten core behind their empty smiles.

The people shaking their fingers — or in De Niro’s case, their fists — at others seem to often have ugly secrets, wrapped in shrouds of bitterness.

The tone-deaf scolding and political ranting from Hollywood is getting old. Americans are sick of it, and if entertainers are not careful, they may find that their audiences have simply had enough of being sanctimoniously lectured.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Benjamin Arie
Benjamin Arie is an independent journalist and writer. He has personally covered everything ranging from local crime to the U.S. president as a reporter in Michigan, before focusing on national politics. Ben frequently travels to Latin America and has spent years living in Mexico. Follow Benjamin on Facebook
Benjamin Arie has been a political junkie since the hotly contested 2000 election. Ben settled on journalism after realizing he could get paid to rant. He cut his teeth on car accidents and house fires as a small-town reporter in Michigan before becoming a full-time political writer.
Birthplace
Michigan
Education
Florida State University
Location
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Science/Tech







Woman, 60, Honored by Police After Fighting Off Armed Bank Robber She Was Alone with for 15 Minutes
Bombshell Claim: Whistleblower Was CIA Hack in Obama WH Digging for Ukraine Dirt on Trump
Maxine Waters Says Trump's 'Setting Some of Us Up To Be Killed,' Forgets She Ordered Harassment of Trump Officials Just Last Year
Holier-Than-Thou Robert De Niro Caught on Audio Viciously Abusing Female Employee: Lawsuit
As Dems Investigate Trump, State Dept Hits 130 Hillary-Connected Officials with Security Violation Warning
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×