Holier-Than-Thou Robert De Niro Caught on Audio Viciously Abusing Female Employee: Lawsuit

Since the moment Donald Trump won the White House, countless Hollywood celebrities have vocally attacked the president.

But as we all know, Tinseltown has its share of hypocrites — and one of the most ardent enemies of Trump is in hot water for alleged abusive behavior.

Robert De Niro became an A-list star for films like “Heat” and “Goodfellas.” But these days, he’s more known for his often vile tirades against the president, which have become increasingly shrill and attention-seeking.

Now, it seems De Niro’s filthy mouth may be backed up by filthy actions.

On Thursday, a longtime female employee of the actor filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit that alleges he discriminated against her and harassed her for years.

TRENDING: GOP Rep. Doug Collins Calls Out Pelosi's Impeachment Push: 'If It Was a True Inquiry, She’d Put It on the Floor'

“Graham Chase Robinson says for years she was the victim of ‘gratuitous unwanted physical contact’ from the Oscar winner, who also hurled ‘sexually-charged comments to her’ when she worked at his production company,” the New York Post’s Page Six reported.

“Robinson’s allegations against the ‘Taxi Driver’ star are levied in a $12 million lawsuit filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court for gender discrimination and wage violations,” the newspaper continued.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, there appears to be strong evidence backing the claims.

A voicemail recording referred to in the lawsuit and shared by media outlets including the Post seems to demonstrate the abusive behavior.

The clip includes a barrage of curse words allegedly directed at Robinson after she missed one of the star’s calls.

“You f—ing don’t answer my calls? How dare you! You’re about to be fired. You’re f—ing history,” a man in the recording, who Robinson alleges is De Niro, says.

“What De Niro did to me was wrong,” Robinson told the Post. “The bullying, the inappropriate comments and the demeaning treatment grew so bad that the workplace became intolerable.”

Indeed, even casual observers have noticed that the aging star seems to have problems with anger.

Just a few days ago, we covered his profanity-filled appearance on CNN, during which De Niro called President Trump “crazy” before declaring “f— ‘em, f— ‘em,” toward right-leaning news outlets.

WARNING: The video below contains profane language that some viewers may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

RELATED: UN Immunity Could Be Finished as Supreme Court Mulls Groundbreaking Case

For those of you asking for the full interview with Robert De Niro: Here’s the video of part one, addressing his criticism of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/2I1NwsmXun — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 29, 2019

And back in 2018, De Niro launched into another profanity-laced tirade against the president during the Tony Awards ceremony. “I’m gonna say one thing: F— Trump!” the actor yelled while shaking his fists in the air.

*NEW:De Niro screams ‘F*CK TRUMP!’Maher demands a recession.Bee calls Ivanka a ‘c**t’.Hollywood’s hypocrites are out of control. My column: https://t.co/yYsctLWjn6 pic.twitter.com/Mouh4cji4O — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2018

Of course, the actor deserves the benefit of the doubt like any other American.

The truth behind his alleged behavior will hopefully come out in court soon enough. But with that said, there’s no denying that this seems to be part of a disturbing pattern of behavior from Hollywood recently.

Do you think Robert De Niro is a hypocrite? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (43 Votes) 4% (2 Votes)

Big-shots like Harvey Weinstein pretended to hold the moral high ground for years, smugly rubbing shoulders with liberal politicians like the Clintons while looking down on conservatives.

Yet as we found out with Weinstein and several others, there is often a rotten core behind their empty smiles.

The people shaking their fingers — or in De Niro’s case, their fists — at others seem to often have ugly secrets, wrapped in shrouds of bitterness.

The tone-deaf scolding and political ranting from Hollywood is getting old. Americans are sick of it, and if entertainers are not careful, they may find that their audiences have simply had enough of being sanctimoniously lectured.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.