Actor Josh Duhamel, pictured in a January file photo attending the Los Angeles premiere of "Shotgun Wedding."
Actor Josh Duhamel, pictured in a January file photo attending the Los Angeles premiere of "Shotgun Wedding," said in an interview published this month that he is preparing for a time when things "go south" and society breaks down. (Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images)

Hollywood Actor Admits to What He's Been Doing in North Dakota: In Case 'S*** Hits the Fan'

 By Ole Braatelien and    May 29, 2023 at 4:16am
Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel is preparing, but it’s not for his next movie role.

Instead, he’s getting ready in case “things go south.”

The “Transformers” and “Shotgun Wedding” star recently admitted that he is a “prepper.”

“I have this crazy fixation on what happens if s*** hits the fan in LA and I have to take my family out there and live off the land,” Duhamiel told the culture-science publication Inverse.

“I’ve become a bit of a doomsday prepper, I guess. So I’m learning how to hunt. I have wells. We have water. We have fuel. I’m building something so if things do go south, I have a place to take my family,” Duhamel told Inverse.

The actor has small two cabins in North Dakota and lots of acreage.

But it did not begin that way.

“It started with one little cabin in the woods with no electricity and no water,” Duhamel told Inverse in the interview published May 19. “We would go and we didn’t wanna stay for more than a day or two. You could tell the mice had overrun it. It was disgusting. Then, the cabin on the property next to that one went up for sale, and I bought it for, like, nothing; this beautiful little idyllic cabin on the water.

“Suddenly I had 54 acres out there. So I had two cabins, one with no electricity or water. They both have wells and electricity now, but they’re both really small. We shaped the land. We created trails through it. I’m actually growing crops out there,” he said.

Duhamel was inspired to begin prepping after reading a book that worried him.

“I read this book called ‘Patriots: Surviving the Coming Collapse’ years ago, and it freaked me out a little bit,” he said.

(The book is by survivalist author James Wesley Rawles.)

The prepping life has kept him busy ever since.

“I have a tractor. I have a skid steer. I’m changing tires. I’m changing oil. I’m fixing things. I’m moving dirt, I’m popping rocks. There’s this 2-mile road through the woods to get out there. When you see that lake, it’s like your blood pressure drops by 25 percent,” he said.

The life has also taught him other skills.

He bow hunts deer (though he said it’s been unsuccessful), fishes and grows vegetables.

It took some time but the actor said he’s not “roughing it” anymore.

His outpost is complete with flushing toilets — for 10 years he had outhouses — and three wells.

Duhamel even has entertainment.

“We have TVs out there now. I have internet thanks to Elon Musk’s Starlink. It’s been great actually. I don’t know if you ever tried Starlink, but that is like fast internet and it’s literally coming from space. Like I said, we’re not roughing it anymore,” he said.

Conversation