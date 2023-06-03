Hollywood Actor Admits He Summoned Satan During Filming and Paid the Price for It

Actor Damson Idris made a shocking revelation during an April 29 roundtable with his peers about just how far he once went for a role.

While filming the final season of “Snowfall,” Idris recalled a time when he called upon the devil to try to reach a dark place.

“This last season, I was hitting a block, and I was like, ‘I’m not doing it right,'” the actor said.

“So I went in a corner and then I was looking at the wall and was like, ‘Come on devil, come on devil.’

“Come to me, come to me,” Idris added.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







He soon started to experience the consequences of his actions. The 31-year-old actor “had nightmares for a month,” which he believed was a direct result of the incident.

Actor Kieran Culkin of “Succession” briefly interjected and asked about the timeline.

Idris replied, “I had nightmares every day, like I just felt, felt the energy, and I had to pray and do all this stuff to like get rid of it.

“You know, you call your mom up and you’re like, ‘Bring me back to life.’

“And that stuff is real. That stuff really is real,” he concluded.

Idris did not state the particular episode when it occurred, only that “I had to do something, like, crazy” for the scene.

He was shooting the final season of the FX drama series “Snowfall,” which ended in April and dealt with the crack cocaine epidemic during the ’80s in Los Angeles.

Legendary actor Jeff Bridges was also a part of the panel and commented on how Idris prayed after his experience.

“You were talking about praying, I’ll pray before a big scene,” Bridges stated, although he stopped short of saying he prayed to God.

Other actors on the panel included Michael Imperioli of “Sopranos” fame and “The White Lotus,” Pedro Pascal of “The Last of Us” and “The Mandalorian” and Evan Peters of the Netflix miniseries about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

The Hollywood Reporter holds a series of roundtables each year, bringing together individuals in the entertainment industry for a discussion about their craft.

